UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Noida International Airport, Calls For Quality, Timeliness & Strong Coordination |

GautamBuddhaNagar: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inspected the under-construction Noida International Airport in Jewar. He reviewed the real-time progress of various components of the airport including the terminal building, the venue for the inauguration ceremony, security systems, traffic arrangements and ongoing construction activities. Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

CM Yogi said that the Noida International Airport is set to become a new identity of Uttar Pradesh’s development and a major destination for global investment. He emphasised that quality, adherence to timelines and strong inter-departmental coordination must remain the highest priority in the execution of this flagship project.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During the briefing, the Chief Minister was informed that the airport has not yet received its aerodrome licence. He directed the concerned officials to immediately complete all pending security compliances in coordination with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and CISF. He instructed that the process of securing final security clearance must be expedited without delay.

“This airport is one of the state’s most ambitious projects. Any pending work—especially related to security—must be completed swiftly and with the highest standards,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Yogi reiterated the need for superior construction quality, strict adherence to deadlines and effective coordination among all involved agencies. He directed the teams to ensure all preparations for the inauguration ceremony are completed in time. The airport will become operational with one runway at the time of inauguration, with an annual passenger handling capacity of approximately 12 million.

Upon full development, the Jewar airport will have a total of five runways, spread over 11,750 acres, and will be capable of handling nearly 300 million passengers annually, positioning it among the largest airports in the world.

Read Also Ayodhya Emerges As Global Religious Hub Under CM Yogi’s Development Push

Minister of State for Public Works Brijesh Singh, MLA Dhirendra Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar were present during the inspection and review meeting. A high-level presentation was made in the meeting covering the current status of the project, upcoming work plans and preparations for the inauguration ceremony. Senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, CISF, Airports Authority of India, Noida International Airport Limited, district administration, police department and the construction agency participated in the review.