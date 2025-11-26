Ayodhya Emerges As Global Religious Hub Under CM Yogi’s Development Push |

Lucknow, November 26: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s development-focused policies have given global prominence to the “Ayodhya” brand. Following the flag hoisting ceremony atop the Shri Ram Temple, the world witnessed Ayodhya’s grandeur, divinity, and remarkable pace of development. In terms of tourism, investment, and infrastructure, Ayodhya has now surpassed many renowned religious destinations across the globe.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, centers of faith and spirituality in Uttar Pradesh are being developed as major economic hubs, with Ayodhya emerging as a landmark in this journey. After the construction of the Shri Ram Temple, tourist footfall has increased four to five times. Nearly 23 crore (230 million) visitors arrived in Ayodhya between January and June 2025. By the end of the year, this number is expected to reach 50 crore, firmly establishing Ayodhya as a global spiritual destination.

Large numbers of tourists are arriving from the United States, Europe, Russia, and other countries. The city’s clean, wide roads; cultural and spiritual artworks at major intersections; the illuminated Ram Path and Dharma Path; sacred and beautifully developed ghats; ancient temples; world-class hospitality services; and international-standard hotels all demonstrate Ayodhya’s rapid economic ascent. Hotels that once had low occupancy are now experiencing extremely high demand, with even smaller hotels earning ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 per day. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has successfully restored Ayodhya’s ancient glory.

Ayodhya’s transformation began in 2020. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, various government departments implemented development projects with great seriousness and coordination. A comprehensive roadmap was prepared to develop Ayodhya to international standards. Roads, drainage systems, transportation networks, railway stations, bus terminals, and airports were modernized and upgraded to world-class levels.

The growing influx of tourists has significantly boosted local economic activity. Estimates indicate that Ayodhya currently contributes around 1.5 percent to Uttar Pradesh’s GSDP. Over the next few years, the city’s annual turnover is projected to reach ₹4 lakh crore.

Ayodhya’s international airport has become a major catalyst for economic activity. The city now operates 30 flights daily, with an annual passenger capacity of 600,000. Visitors from across India are contributing to an accelerated rise in economic activities. Similarly, the railway station has been upgraded with modern amenities, while revamped bus stations are enhancing passenger convenience.

Today, Ayodhya stands as Uttar Pradesh’s most developed and most visited religious destination. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a target of making Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy by 2029, and Ayodhya is set to play a pivotal role in achieving this historic milestone.