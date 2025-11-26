GIDA Emerges As Major Industrial Hub Under CM Yogi’s Vision

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | |

Lucknow: Driven by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision and the state’s investor-friendly policies, the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) has, over the past eight years, transformed into one of Purvanchal’s most dynamic centres of manufacturing, investment, and employment generation. The region’s industrial footprint is steadily expanding, new enterprises are taking shape, and thousands of new jobs are being created.

In celebration of this remarkable progress, GIDA is set to mark its 36th Foundation Day with a three-day ceremony from November 29 to December 1. On November 29, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the celebrations, during which he will distribute land-allotment certificates, lay the foundation stone for various industrial units, and inaugurate multiple completed projects paving the way for investments worth several thousand crores and significant new employment opportunities. He will also inaugurate a state-level Trade Fair organised by GIDA.

Though GIDA was established on November 30, 1989, large-scale investor interest began to grow only after 2017, when Yogi Adityanath assumed office as Chief Minister. Prior to this period, industrial presence in the region was negligible. Over the last eight years, however, GIDA has rapidly evolved into a preferred investment destination not only for local entrepreneurs but also for prominent companies across India.

Strengthened law and order, robust infrastructure and connectivity, and progressive industrial policies under CM Yogi’s leadership have together created a thriving industrial ecosystem. His personal involvement in GIDA’s development has further accelerated its transformation.

This renewed confidence is reflected in major investments from companies such as Keyan Industries (₹1200 crore), Varun Beverages PepsiCo’s franchisee (₹1100 crore), Ankur Udyog (₹500 crore), India Autowheels (₹400 crore), SD International (₹300 crore), CP Milk & Foods / Gyan Dairy (₹118 crore), Tattva Plastics (₹105 crore), and Kapila Agro (₹100 crore). Over the last eight years, Gorakhpur has received industrial investments of ₹11,618.75 crore across 497 units, creating opportunities for 39,448 people. In comparison, between 2012 and 2017, industrial investment stood at just ₹29.33 crore for two units, generating only 307 jobs.

According to GIDA CEO Anuj Malik, in its 36th year, GIDA has allotted 116 industrial plots spread across 8,71,841 sq. m. to investors. These allotments correspond to a proposed investment of approximately ₹6139 crore and the creation of 11,072 new jobs. Five investors will receive their allotment certificates from the Chief Minister during the Foundation Day ceremony.

Additionally, 38 new units with an investment of ₹134.15 crore will have their foundation stone laid, while 33 units developed with investments of ₹123.82 crore will be inaugurated. Together, these units will generate more than 2,700 employment opportunities.

A state-level trade fair is being organised to mark the Foundation Day, featuring products from major companies alongside local offerings, with a special focus on One District One Product (ODOP). Dedicated stalls will provide a platform for ODOP and local entrepreneurs. The fair will also showcase exhibits from various government departments, highlighting development and welfare schemes.

GIDA will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 114 infrastructure projects worth ₹408 crore. These include works related to roads, drainage, culverts, and electricity across various industrial sectors being developed by GIDA.

In line with the Chief Minister’s directive to promote skill development among local youth, GIDA has signed an MoU with NIELIT (National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology), providing 9280 sq. m. of campus space free of cost. So far, 817 youth have received training in 13 courses, including Machine Learning, Java Programming, CCC, O Level, and Network Basics. During the Foundation Day programme, the Chief Minister will award certificates to five youth trained at the NIELIT-GIDA centre.

To support small entrepreneurs, GIDA is developing a multi-storey flatted factory complex across 10,800 sq. m., designed as a plug-and-play facility with G+3 infrastructure. A total of 80 units will be available, and once operational, the project is expected to attract ₹200 crore in investment and generate around 1,000 new jobs.

In response to rising industrial interest in Gorakhpur, GIDA is developing the Dhuriapar Industrial Township across 6,876 acres in southern Gorakhpur, under the guidance of the Chief Minister. This project is poised to become a game-changer for industrial development in the region. In the first phase, 800 acres are being acquired, and land has already been allotted to two major industrial groups: 46.63 acres to Adani Group for an Ambuja Cement unit, and 60.48 acres to Shreyash Distillery-Energy Ltd. Together, these projects alone are expected to bring investments worth ₹4200 crore and generate employment for 6,500 people.

The favourable industrial ecosystem in Gorakhpur has attracted leading beverage giants. Varun Beverages’ PepsiCo bottling plant, established with an investment of ₹1100 crore, is already operational. Coca-Cola has performed the ground-breaking ceremony for its new plant on 40 acres allotted in GIDA Sector 27, with the first phase involving an investment of ₹700 crore.

Campa Cola, now owned by Reliance Group, has also selected land in the Dhuriapar Industrial Township for setting up its manufacturing unit, marking yet another milestone in Gorakhpur’s growing industrial appeal.