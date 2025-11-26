From Empathy To Empowerment: CM Yogi Adityanath's Vision For Public Welfare |

Lucknow: For Khushi Gupta, a deaf and mute young woman from Kanpur, and her struggling family, November 26, 2025, became more than just the day they met the Chief Minister. It marked the beginning of a hopeful new chapter. This incident stands as a powerful example of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s compassionate, swift, and people-centric style of governance.

Khushi, a 20-year-old girl unable to hear or speak, travelled alone from Kanpur to Lucknow with a heartfelt wish to personally gift her handmade drawing to the Chief Minister. When she was found crying outside Lok Bhavan, the administration stepped in to help. As soon as the matter reached the Chief Minister, he set aside formal procedures and acted instantly.

Moved by Khushi’s innocence and courage, Yogi Adityanath ordered that she and her family be brought to his residence without delay. This quick and personal response reflects his deep sensitivity and direct connection with the people.

At the Chief Minister’s residence, Yogi Adityanath lovingly examined Khushi’s artwork, including a portrait of Prime Minister Modi, and met her family with the warmth of a guardian.

The meeting was not just symbolic. The Chief Minister immediately took concrete steps to support Khushi’s future. He arranged her admission to a special college for the deaf and mute in Kanpur, provided her with a mobile phone and tablet for education and skill development, and assured medical treatment for her hearing condition. He also extended support for housing for the family.

For Khushi’s parents, Kallu Gupta and Geeta Gupta, the moment was one of immense relief and dignity. This incident highlighted that Yogi Adityanath’s administration is guided not merely by rules but by compassion, humanity, and genuine concern for the underprivileged.

While CM Yogi Adityanath is widely known for his firm administrative style, his meeting with Khushi revealed a glimpse of his warm and deeply humane nature. It underscored the trust people place in him, trust built on his quick decisions, accessibility, and empathetic approach.

Khushi, who cannot read or hear, nevertheless had unwavering faith. Without consulting anyone, she left home and somehow made her way to Lucknow with only one purpose, to gift her drawing to the Chief Minister. Lost and distressed outside Lok Bhavan, she broke down in tears. Her story soon reached the Chief Minister, who understood her pure intent and immediately called for her and her family.

When Khushi walked into his residence with her drawing, the Chief Minister welcomed her with affection, admired her artwork, and comforted her parents, who were overwhelmed and emotional.

The Chief Minister’s simplicity and warmth made the family feel they were meeting not an authority figure, but a protector. He ensured Khushi’s medical treatment, education, and the family’s housing needs were addressed.

At the core of this entire episode was CM Yogi Adityanath’s belief that governance must be rooted not just in action, but in empathy. He demonstrated that the bond between a government and its people is not built only through policy, but through heartfelt connection.

This meeting is a touching example of the Chief Minister’s compassionate personality, reaffirming that true leadership lies not only in administration but in humanity.