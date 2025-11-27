UP To Provide 40,521 Subsidised Solar Pumps To Farmers Under PM Kusum Yojana |

Lucknow: Under the PM Kusum Yojana, the Yogi government will provide 40,521 subsidised solar pumps to farmers in Uttar Pradesh in 2025-2026. To avail this benefit, farmers must apply on the Agriculture Department's website, www.agriculture.up.gov.in, by December 15th. Subsidy solar pumps will be available only to farmers registered on the department's website. Farmers will be selected through an e-lottery. Farmers are being provided substantial subsidies by the Central and State governments for nine types of solar pumps. This subsidy is contributing to the prosperity of Uttar Pradesh's farmers.

The Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Department will provide subsidies to farmers for various solar pumps. The central and state governments will also share these subsidies. For 2 HP DC/AC surface pumps, the state government will provide subsidies of ₹56,737 each, and the central government will provide ₹41,856 each. Farmers will receive a total subsidy of ₹98,593 each, for both pumps. Farmers will receive a central and state share subsidy of ₹1,00,215 for a 2 HP/DC submersible pump.

A subsidy of ₹99,947 will be provided for a 2 HP AC submersible pump. A subsidy of ₹1,33,621 will be provided for a 3 HP/DC submersible pump and ₹1,32,314 for a 3 HP/AC submersible pump. Under this scheme, farmers will receive a subsidy of Rs 77,618 from the state government and Rs 54,696 from the central government. Farmers will receive a subsidy of Rs 1,88,038 on a 5 HP/AC submersible pump. Farmers will receive a maximum subsidy of Rs 2,54,983 on 7.5 HP/AC and 10 HP/AC submersible pumps. Separate subsidies will also be available on both pumps. A subsidy of Rs 1,40,780 from the state government and Rs 1,14,203 from the central government will be provided to registered farmers.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM), the Yogi government has appealed to farmers to apply by December 15th. Farmers can book subsidized solar pumps online by visiting www.agriculture.up.gov.in and clicking on the "Book Solar Pump for Subsidy" link. Farmers will need to deposit five thousand rupees as token money upon online booking. Once the booking is confirmed, they will receive a notification on their registered mobile number. After this, farmers will have to deposit the remaining amount after the subsidy online.

According to the Agriculture Department, there is a provision for a 3% interest rebate (totalling six percent) from the Central and State governments under the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund (AIF) for farmers who take out a loan from a bank and deposit their farmer's share.

According to the Agriculture Department, a 4-inch borehole is mandatory for 2 HP, a 6-inch borehole for 3 and 5 HP, and an 8-inch borehole for 7.5 HP and 10 HP. This borehole must be done by the farmer. If the borehole is not found during verification, the token money will be confiscated and the application may be considered as rejected. 2 HP surface pumps are suitable for water levels up to 22 feet, 2 HP submersible pumps for water levels up to 50 feet, 3 HP submersible pumps for water levels up to 150 feet, 5 HP submersible pumps for water levels up to 200 feet, and 7.5 HP and 10 HP submersible pumps for water levels up to 300 feet.

The portal will display the district-wise 2 HP and 3 HP targets combined. Farmers can select solar pumps as needed.