Uttar Pradesh News: Over 100 Schoolchildren Fall Ill After Consuming Medicine At Government School In Farrukhabad

Panic spreads in Farrukhabad as dozens of schoolchildren are rushed to hospital following suspected medicine-related illness | File Photo

Farrukhabad, Feb 10: In Rathaur Mohiddinpur village of Farrukhabad district, more than 100 schoolchildren suddenly fell ill on Tuesday afternoon after consuming medication distributed at a local government school, triggering panic among villagers and parents.

Soon after taking the medicine, students began suffering from vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain, prompting a chaotic scene on the school grounds. Parents rushed to the school in alarm as the children’s conditions deteriorated.

Children rushed to hospitals

Authorities responded swiftly by summoning ambulances from across the district, and the affected children were rushed to the Kamalganj Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment, while some were taken to private hospitals by worried parents.

Officials alerted, probe ordered

Education and police officials were informed immediately, and teams were dispatched to the scene to manage the situation. Villagers described the atmosphere as tense and chaotic as health workers attended to the sick children.

Also Watch

Read Also Uttar Pradesh Emerges As Key Startup Hub Under Centre’s SAMRIDH Scheme

The episode has raised urgent questions about the quality and administration of the medicine. Authorities are investigating the cause of the sudden outbreak of illness and whether the medication was distributed as part of an official health initiative or due to procedural lapses.