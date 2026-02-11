 Uttar Pradesh News: Man Sets Home On Fire As Demolition Drive Sparks Protests In Varanasi’s Dalmandi Area
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh News: Man Sets Home On Fire As Demolition Drive Sparks Protests In Varanasi’s Dalmandi Area

Uttar Pradesh News: Man Sets Home On Fire As Demolition Drive Sparks Protests In Varanasi’s Dalmandi Area

Tension flared in Varanasi as demolition of unsafe buildings near the road leading to Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor sparked protests, with one resident setting part of his home on fire in defiance before police restored control and continued the civic operation.

UP State BureauUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 03:55 AM IST
article-image
Chaos breaks out in Varanasi as residents protest bulldozer action linked to the temple corridor road expansion | File Photo

Varanasi, Feb 10: A tense situation unfolded on Monday in the Dalmandi area of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, as demolition operations sparked protests and panic among residents.

Amid the widening of a road connecting to the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor, local authorities began bulldozing 21 identified dilapidated buildings — but not without resistance.

Man sets house on fire during protest

During the protest against the bulldozer action, a young man, identified locally as Rahmat Ali, set fire to his own home in a dramatic show of defiance.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Over 100 Schoolchildren Fall Ill After Consuming Medicine At Government School In Farrukhabad
Uttar Pradesh News: Over 100 Schoolchildren Fall Ill After Consuming Medicine At Government School In Farrukhabad
Mumbai Crime: DRI Arrests 48-Year-Old Nigerian National As Key Accused In ₹47.37 Crore Cocaine Smuggling Syndicate
Mumbai Crime: DRI Arrests 48-Year-Old Nigerian National As Key Accused In ₹47.37 Crore Cocaine Smuggling Syndicate
CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde And Sunetra Pawar To Attend Mumbai Mayor Election, Ending 4-Year Administrative Rule At BMC
CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde And Sunetra Pawar To Attend Mumbai Mayor Election, Ending 4-Year Administrative Rule At BMC
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 46-Year-Old Dahisar Man For Smuggling ₹2.88 Crore Hydroponic Weed From Bangkok At CSMIA
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 46-Year-Old Dahisar Man For Smuggling ₹2.88 Crore Hydroponic Weed From Bangkok At CSMIA

He reportedly poured petrol and ignited the balcony area, triggering chaos in the narrow lanes. Thankfully, the fire was brought under control quickly, and there were no reported casualties.

Security restored after brief disruption

Police and municipal teams had arrived with heavy forces to carry out the demolition after declaring several structures unsafe. The sudden arson attempt caused panic among residents, leading to a brief disruption in the operation. Security personnel detained several protesters and re-established control over the area.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: Over 100 Schoolchildren Fall Ill After Consuming Medicine At Government School...
article-image

Officials cite court-approved plan

Officials emphasised that the demolition is part of a judicially sanctioned urban development plan and warned that any obstruction could lead to legal action. They also reiterated efforts to ensure peace and order throughout the process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Man Sets Home On Fire As Demolition Drive Sparks Protests In Varanasi’s...
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Sets Home On Fire As Demolition Drive Sparks Protests In Varanasi’s...
Uttar Pradesh News: Over 100 Schoolchildren Fall Ill After Consuming Medicine At Government School...
Uttar Pradesh News: Over 100 Schoolchildren Fall Ill After Consuming Medicine At Government School...
UP Eyes Export Push In Animal Husbandry Sector, Explores PPP Opportunities With Industry
UP Eyes Export Push In Animal Husbandry Sector, Explores PPP Opportunities With Industry
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pushes For 250-Bed Trauma Centre Near Agra-Lucknow Expressway
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pushes For 250-Bed Trauma Centre Near Agra-Lucknow Expressway
Uttar Pradesh News: BJP MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak Seeks Assurance On EPF Deposits Of Outsourced Staff
Uttar Pradesh News: BJP MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak Seeks Assurance On EPF Deposits Of Outsourced Staff