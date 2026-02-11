Uttar Pradesh News: Man Sets Home On Fire As Demolition Drive Sparks Protests In Varanasi’s Dalmandi Area

Chaos breaks out in Varanasi as residents protest bulldozer action linked to the temple corridor road expansion | File Photo

Varanasi, Feb 10: A tense situation unfolded on Monday in the Dalmandi area of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, as demolition operations sparked protests and panic among residents.

Amid the widening of a road connecting to the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor, local authorities began bulldozing 21 identified dilapidated buildings — but not without resistance.

Man sets house on fire during protest

During the protest against the bulldozer action, a young man, identified locally as Rahmat Ali, set fire to his own home in a dramatic show of defiance.

He reportedly poured petrol and ignited the balcony area, triggering chaos in the narrow lanes. Thankfully, the fire was brought under control quickly, and there were no reported casualties.

Security restored after brief disruption

Police and municipal teams had arrived with heavy forces to carry out the demolition after declaring several structures unsafe. The sudden arson attempt caused panic among residents, leading to a brief disruption in the operation. Security personnel detained several protesters and re-established control over the area.

Officials cite court-approved plan

Officials emphasised that the demolition is part of a judicially sanctioned urban development plan and warned that any obstruction could lead to legal action. They also reiterated efforts to ensure peace and order throughout the process.