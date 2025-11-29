Uttar Pradesh News: Hamirpur Teen Assaulted And Forced To Consume Acid Dies During Treatment; FIR To Be Updated, 1 Minor Held

Hamirpur teen dies after acid assault; family alleges negligence as police tighten FIR sections | Representational Pic

Lucknow/Hamirpur, Nov 28: A 16-year-old girl from Hamirpur, assaulted and forced to consume acid on 28 October in Jalalpur area, died during treatment at KGMU on Thursday night.

According to her father’s statement, a minor boy and two youths entered their house and assaulted her, after which she was forced to drink acid, severely damaging her intestines and causing continuous internal bleeding.

Multiple Hospital Transfers Before Death

Following the incident, the girl was taken to Sariila CHC and later referred to Jhansi Medical College, where she remained under treatment for 12 days. With no major improvement, she was shifted to SGPGI, and later to the district hospital and Kanpur’s Hallet Medical College. After nearly 15 days of treatment there, she was again referred to SGPGI and finally moved to KGMU, where her condition worsened.

She reportedly had critically low blood levels at the time of admission. Police arranged emergency blood units on Thursday evening, but her condition deteriorated and she died around 2 am.

FIR To Be Updated With Stronger Sections

Officials stated that the case is now being updated to stronger sections following the death. One minor accused has been arrested.

Also Watch:

Read Also Uttar Pradesh Govt Bars Use Of Aadhaar As Proof Of Date Of Birth After UIDAI Clarification

Family Alleges Negligence, Police Probe On

The family alleges delays in treatment and missing names in the FIR. Police say further investigation is underway.