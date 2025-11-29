Uttar Pradesh Govt Bars Use Of Aadhaar As Proof Of Date Of Birth After UIDAI Clarification

UP govt issues fresh order barring use of Aadhaar as date-of-birth proof after UIDAI clarification | Representational Image

Lucknow, Nov 28: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a fresh directive restricting the use of Aadhaar cards as proof of date of birth. Following a communication from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the state has clarified that Aadhaar cannot be used as a valid birth certificate in any government process, service, or verification procedure.

UIDAI Says Aadhaar Date of Birth Not Verified

According to the order issued by Amit Singh Bansal, Special Secretary of the Planning Department, UIDAI’s regional office in Lucknow stated on 31 October 2025 that the date of birth mentioned on Aadhaar is not verified by the authority. As a result, using Aadhaar as a certified birth document is not permissible.

Departments Told to Stop Accepting Aadhaar as Birth Proof

The state government noted that despite earlier instructions, some departments were still accepting Aadhaar as a birth-date proof. The fresh order reiterates that such practice must stop immediately.

Departments have been instructed to ensure the directive is implemented at all levels and that Aadhaar is not treated as an acceptable document for confirming age or date of birth.

Only Approved Birth Documents Valid

Officials have been asked to monitor compliance and prevent any lapses. The government emphasised that only documents officially designated as birth proof — such as a birth certificate issued by civic authorities — can be used for official purposes.

Directive Now in Force Across Uttar Pradesh

The revised rule is now in force across Uttar Pradesh, and all departments are required to update their procedures accordingly.