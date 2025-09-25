 Uttar Pradesh News: MHA Orders High-Level Probe Into Fake Birth Certificate Scam Across Budaun Panchayats And Hospitals
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh News: MHA Orders High-Level Probe Into Fake Birth Certificate Scam Across Budaun Panchayats And Hospitals

Uttar Pradesh News: MHA Orders High-Level Probe Into Fake Birth Certificate Scam Across Budaun Panchayats And Hospitals

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered a high-level probe into a widespread scam involving the creation of fake birth certificates across multiple village Panchayats and hospitals in Badaun. The MHA contacted the District Magistrate (DM) with specific data, triggering an immediate uproar and administrative action.

UP State BureauUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 11:49 PM IST
article-image
MHA Orders High-Level Probe Into Fake Birth Certificate Scam Across Budaun Panchayats And Hospitals | File Photo

Budaun: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered a high-level probe into a widespread scam involving the creation of fake birth certificates across multiple village Panchayats and hospitals in Badaun. The MHA contacted the District Magistrate (DM) with specific data, triggering an immediate uproar and administrative action.

Hackers Exploit Genuine IDs

The fraud was reportedly carried out by hackers who created clone IDs of genuine user accounts. The MHA has directed the DM to conduct a thorough investigation, register cases against the culprits, and immediately cancel all fraudulent certificates.

Committees Formed for Investigation

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Minister Dattatray Bharane Directs Officials To Ensure Krishi Samruddhi Yojana Benefits Reach Villages
Maharashtra Minister Dattatray Bharane Directs Officials To Ensure Krishi Samruddhi Yojana Benefits Reach Villages
Uttar Pradesh News: President Droupadi Murmu Visits Mathura; Offers Prayers At Iconic Temples Amid Tight Security
Uttar Pradesh News: President Droupadi Murmu Visits Mathura; Offers Prayers At Iconic Temples Amid Tight Security
Western Railway To Introduce Amrit Bharat Express Between Udhna & Brahmapur
Western Railway To Introduce Amrit Bharat Express Between Udhna & Brahmapur
'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath': Western Railway’s Mumbai Division Leads Cleanliness Drive
'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath': Western Railway’s Mumbai Division Leads Cleanliness Drive

Following the directive, the District Magistrate has established a committee to investigate the matter. Separately, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Rameshwar Mishra formed a two-member committee to expedite the investigation and submit a report promptly.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: PFA Rescues 34 Animals From Cruel Transport On Muradabad-Farrukhabad Highway;...
article-image

Targeted Areas and User IDs

The MHA's letter specifically demanded an investigation into cases from Phulasi and Usawan (Ujhani), Senjani (Datiyanj), and Islam Nagar CHC. The directive also mandates a review of all 1,425 user IDs to identify those cloned by the hackers, underscoring the severity and large-scale nature of the scam.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: President Droupadi Murmu Visits Mathura; Offers Prayers At Iconic Temples Amid...

Uttar Pradesh News: President Droupadi Murmu Visits Mathura; Offers Prayers At Iconic Temples Amid...

Uttar Pradesh News: Hair Masters Luxury Salon Opens First Exclusive Outlet In Lucknow’s Ashiana...

Uttar Pradesh News: Hair Masters Luxury Salon Opens First Exclusive Outlet In Lucknow’s Ashiana...

Uttar Pradesh News: MHA Orders High-Level Probe Into Fake Birth Certificate Scam Across Budaun...

Uttar Pradesh News: MHA Orders High-Level Probe Into Fake Birth Certificate Scam Across Budaun...

Uttar Pradesh News: PFA Rescues 34 Animals From Cruel Transport On Muradabad-Farrukhabad Highway;...

Uttar Pradesh News: PFA Rescues 34 Animals From Cruel Transport On Muradabad-Farrukhabad Highway;...

Berry Boost: Replacing One Daily Fruit With Blueberries Could Lower Cardiovascular Risk, Study Finds

Berry Boost: Replacing One Daily Fruit With Blueberries Could Lower Cardiovascular Risk, Study Finds