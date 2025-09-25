Uttar Pradesh News: MHA Orders High-Level Probe Into Fake Birth Certificate Scam Across Budaun Panchayats And Hospitals

MHA Orders High-Level Probe Into Fake Birth Certificate Scam Across Budaun Panchayats And Hospitals | File Photo

Budaun: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered a high-level probe into a widespread scam involving the creation of fake birth certificates across multiple village Panchayats and hospitals in Badaun. The MHA contacted the District Magistrate (DM) with specific data, triggering an immediate uproar and administrative action.

Hackers Exploit Genuine IDs

The fraud was reportedly carried out by hackers who created clone IDs of genuine user accounts. The MHA has directed the DM to conduct a thorough investigation, register cases against the culprits, and immediately cancel all fraudulent certificates.

Committees Formed for Investigation

Following the directive, the District Magistrate has established a committee to investigate the matter. Separately, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Rameshwar Mishra formed a two-member committee to expedite the investigation and submit a report promptly.

Targeted Areas and User IDs

The MHA's letter specifically demanded an investigation into cases from Phulasi and Usawan (Ujhani), Senjani (Datiyanj), and Islam Nagar CHC. The directive also mandates a review of all 1,425 user IDs to identify those cloned by the hackers, underscoring the severity and large-scale nature of the scam.