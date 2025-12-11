 Uttar Pradesh News: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Mocks Akhilesh Yadav Over ‘Laddus’ Remark; Says SP Won’t Return To Power Till 2047
Uttar Pradesh News: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Mocks Akhilesh Yadav Over 'Laddus' Remark; Says SP Won't Return To Power Till 2047

Uttar Pradesh News: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Mocks Akhilesh Yadav Over ‘Laddus’ Remark; Says SP Won’t Return To Power Till 2047

Maurya said Akhilesh had asked for laddus at an airport meeting, to which he promised a treat after the NDA’s majority win. Maurya also criticised Akhilesh’s PDA formula, calling it “fake” and expanding it as “Family Development Agency.”

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 01:00 AM IST
article-image
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya |

Lucknow / Badaun, Dec 10: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday mocked SP president Akhilesh Yadav, saying he had been “searching for him with laddus since November 14” but could not find him.



He claimed the SP chief “returned from Magadh after being knocked down.” The Deputy CM asserted that the SP would face defeat again in the 2027 polls.

He said the opposition was avoiding discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and claimed neither Congress nor SP would return to power till 2047. Maurya later held organisational and review meetings, inspected the medical college, and attended a local wedding ceremony before concluding his visit.

