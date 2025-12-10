CM Yogi Adityanath's Policies Make UP The Top Choice For Start-up And IT Investors

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | |

Lucknow: The impact of CM Yogi Adityanath's visionary leadership and policy planning is evident in the rapid development of the start-up, IT, and data centre sectors. In recent years, Uttar Pradesh has made historic progress in digital innovation, emerging as a leading 'digital destination' in the country.

Investments from global IT companies like Infosys, Adobe, IBM, and Teleperformance are not only driving economic progress in the state but also creating millions of jobs.

According to CM Yogi Adityanath's vision, Uttar Pradesh is being developed as a hub for start-ups, the IT sector, and data processing. A significant increase in the financial incentives provided by the state government for start-up development is the biggest example of this transformation.

While only Rs. 274 lakh was sanctioned for start-up promotion in 2021-22, this increased to Rs. 866 lakh in 2022-23 and Rs. 1,326 lakh in 2023-24.

Furthermore, Rs. 2,600 lakh has already been disbursed as start-up promotion funds in 2025. This continuous increase in start-up promotion clearly demonstrates the CM Yogi Adityanath's vision to continuously strengthen the start-up ecosystem in the state.

Under CM Yogi Adityanath's IT and ITES policy, Uttar Pradesh has made significant strides in investment and employment generation. At the beginning of 2025, two Letters of Commitment (LOCs) resulted in an investment of ₹28.34 crore and the creation of 1,600 new jobs. Subsequently, three major proposals received after September 2025 have led to an investment of ₹868 crore and the created approximately 7,800 jobs.

Through the Data Centre Policy - 2021, a vision of the Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh has achieved a major milestone in the field of digital infrastructure. As a result of this policy, investment proposals have been received from NIDP (₹9,134 crore), NTT Global Data Centre (₹1,687 crore), Adani Enterprises (two separate projects of ₹2,416 crore and ₹2,713 crore), and ST Telemedia Global Data Centre (₹2,130 crore).

These projects are being implemented at a rapid pace. The massive investments in sectors such as start-up promotion, IT expansion, and data centres under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath prove that Uttar Pradesh has shed its old image of a 'BIMARU state' and emerged as 'Brand UP,' joining the ranks of the country's leading industrial and digital states.