 UP Voter Roll Cleanup: EC Orders Re-Verification Of 3 Crore Names Flagged As Ineligible Under Special Revision Drive
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 12:55 AM IST
article-image
Election Commission of India | File Photo

Lucknow, Dec 10: The Election Commission of India has directed all District Election Officers in Uttar Pradesh to re-verify names of voters marked for removal from the electoral rolls.

During a recent review meeting, officials noted that 18.48% of the voter list entries were flagged as ineligible due to reasons including death, permanent relocation, absence, or duplicate registration. This translates to approximately three crore voters, exceeding the total number of voters in Kerala.

Chief Electoral Officer of UP, Navdeep Rinwa, stated that the review was chaired by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Manish Garg and included all zonal commissioners, roll observers, and district officers.

The process, known as Special Intensive Revision (SIR), is now in its final stages. So far, 98.14% of the 15.44 crore voter forms have been digitized, and 72.9% have been mapped against the 2003 voter list.

All Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are instructed to present lists of ineligible voters to recognized political party agents by December 12.

Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns...
article-image

In addition, Form-6 submissions are being encouraged to register new voters, particularly those turning 18 by January 1, 2026. Officials aim to complete mapping and verification swiftly to minimize errors and ensure eligible citizens are not excluded.

