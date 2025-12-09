 Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights

Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Uttar Pradesh, stating that completing the exercise in haste could remove the names of poor and migrant workers who are currently employed outside the state.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
BSP Chief Mayawati | ANI

Lucknow, Dec 09: BSP chief Mayawati on Monday raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Uttar Pradesh, stating that completing the exercise in haste could remove the names of poor and migrant workers who are currently employed outside the state.

Although she did not oppose SIR itself, she said the timeline allotted to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) was “too short” considering the state’s vast population.

Mayawati posted her remarks on X, where she said Uttar Pradesh has over 15.4 crore voters and any rushed revision may leave thousands deprived of their constitutional right to vote. She added that several BLOs have reported excessive workload and pressure during the revision drive.

She further said that any attempt to complete SIR “too quickly” could violate the spirit of electoral inclusion envisioned by Dr B. R. Ambedkar. According to her, the Election Commission should extend the time period to ensure accurate verification.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mayawati Pushes For Wider Community Outreach During Review Of BSP State Units
article-image

Mayawati also repeated her stance that responsibility for disclosing criminal records should lie strictly with candidates, not with political parties. She argued that parties often discover details late during scrutiny, resulting in unfair liability.

Bring back ballot

Mayawati reiterated her long-standing demand that elections should be conducted through ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). She claimed that recurring complaints regarding EVM malfunction undermine public confidence. She said that if ballot voting cannot be restored immediately, all VVPAT slips should be counted at every booth and matched with EVM totals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To...

Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To...

Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns...

Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns...

UP To Seek More Time For Voter List Revision As 17.7% Survey Forms Remain Uncollected

UP To Seek More Time For Voter List Revision As 17.7% Survey Forms Remain Uncollected

'Preaching & Distributing Bible Not A Criminal Offence': Allahabad High Court

'Preaching & Distributing Bible Not A Criminal Offence': Allahabad High Court

Uttar Pradesh News: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Hears Hundreds At Janata Darshan, Orders...

Uttar Pradesh News: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Hears Hundreds At Janata Darshan, Orders...