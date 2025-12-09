 Uttar Pradesh News: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Hears Hundreds At Janata Darshan, Orders Time-Bound Redressal Of Grievances
Uttar Pradesh News: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Hears Hundreds At Janata Darshan, Orders Time-Bound Redressal Of Grievances

Uttar Pradesh News: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Hears Hundreds At Janata Darshan, Orders Time-Bound Redressal Of Grievances

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 12:38 AM IST
article-image
Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya hears public grievances during Janata Darshan in Lucknow; directives issued for swift action | File Photo

Lucknow, Dec 08: At the Janata Darshan held at his Lucknow camp office on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya heard grievances from hundreds of people representing over two dozen districts.

Public Raises Land, Revenue, Medical & Civic Issues

Individuals from different age groups, including women, elderly citizens, and youth, presented issues ranging from land disputes and revenue matters to medical assistance, pensions, housing concerns, road and electricity complaints, and cases related to policing, education, and employment.

Maurya Directs Officers for Prompt Resolution

The Deputy CM instructed officials to ensure prompt and effective disposal of all cases, emphasising that no negligence or delay would be tolerated. He stated that Janata Darshan remains a key platform for direct public communication, providing a clear picture of on-ground realities.

Strict Accountability & Field Verification Stressed

Officials were directed to conduct field inspections whenever required and provide time-bound relief. He reiterated that eligible citizens must receive full benefits of government schemes and that ensuring justice for every individual is a priority.

Personal Interaction With Complainants

He also assured attendees that no complainant should leave disappointed. During the hearing, the Deputy CM personally interacted with applicants, listened to their problems attentively, and contacted senior officials over phone to issue necessary instructions, particularly in land-related cases requiring coordinated action by revenue and police departments.

