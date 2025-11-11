 UP News: 'India Will Emerge As Economic And Strategic Superpower On Strength Of ‘Vande Mataram’ Mantra,' Says Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUP News: 'India Will Emerge As Economic And Strategic Superpower On Strength Of ‘Vande Mataram’ Mantra,' Says Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

UP News: 'India Will Emerge As Economic And Strategic Superpower On Strength Of ‘Vande Mataram’ Mantra,' Says Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that India will become an economic and strategic superpower on the strength of the mantra ‘Vande Mataram’. Speaking at the ‘Ekta Yatra’ and a public gathering at SR Group of Institutions, Bakshi Ka Talab, he said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s philosophy continues to inspire the nation and youth today.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 05:42 AM IST
article-image
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya at ‘Ekta Yatra’ says India will rise as an economic and strategic superpower guided by the spirit of ‘Vande Mataram’ and Sardar Patel’s vision of unity | File Photo

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that India will become an economic and strategic superpower on the strength of the mantra ‘Vande Mataram’.

Speaking at the ‘Ekta Yatra’ and a public gathering at SR Group of Institutions, Bakshi Ka Talab, he said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s philosophy continues to inspire the nation and youth today.

Patel’s Legacy of Unity and Nation-Building Highlighted

He highlighted Patel’s role in uniting 563 princely states into the Republic of India and noted that under the Prime Minister’s leadership, the world’s tallest statue has been built in Gujarat to honour him.

FPJ Shorts
UP News: 'India Will Emerge As Economic And Strategic Superpower On Strength Of ‘Vande Mataram’ Mantra,' Says Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
UP News: 'India Will Emerge As Economic And Strategic Superpower On Strength Of ‘Vande Mataram’ Mantra,' Says Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
Bombay HC Upholds Life Sentence For Sajjad Pathan In Lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha's 2012 Murder Case; Rejects State’s Death Penalty Plea
Bombay HC Upholds Life Sentence For Sajjad Pathan In Lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha's 2012 Murder Case; Rejects State’s Death Penalty Plea
Mumbai News: Konkan Railway Passenger Committee Urges Commuters To File Complaints Over Sandhurst Road Train Tragedy
Mumbai News: Konkan Railway Passenger Committee Urges Commuters To File Complaints Over Sandhurst Road Train Tragedy
Mumbai Crime: FIR Filed Against Former PMC Bank Officials, Builders In ₹14.5-Crore Property Fraud Case Linked To 2018 Deal
Mumbai Crime: FIR Filed Against Former PMC Bank Officials, Builders In ₹14.5-Crore Property Fraud Case Linked To 2018 Deal

Maurya emphasized the government’s efforts toward women empowerment, poverty alleviation, and making India the world’s third-largest economy by 2027.

Also Watch:

Read Also
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Directs Timely Completion Of Food Processing Training Programs
article-image

Call for Self-Reliance and National Unity

He urged citizens to embrace self-reliance and uphold the spirit of unity envisioned by Patel, adding that India is rapidly advancing toward becoming a developed and powerful nation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP News: 'India Will Emerge As Economic And Strategic Superpower On Strength Of ‘Vande Mataram’...

UP News: 'India Will Emerge As Economic And Strategic Superpower On Strength Of ‘Vande Mataram’...

VIDEO: 8 Killed, Dozens Injured In Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station; High Alert In NCR, Mumbai...

VIDEO: 8 Killed, Dozens Injured In Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station; High Alert In NCR, Mumbai...

VIDEO: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Vande Mataram To Be Made Compulsory In All Schools & Colleges

VIDEO: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Vande Mataram To Be Made Compulsory In All Schools & Colleges

Election Commission Issues New Guidelines For BLOs In UP’s Voter List Revision Drive

Election Commission Issues New Guidelines For BLOs In UP’s Voter List Revision Drive

Uttar Pradesh: Authorities Begin Removing Loudspeakers From Religious Places Under Allahabad High...

Uttar Pradesh: Authorities Begin Removing Loudspeakers From Religious Places Under Allahabad High...