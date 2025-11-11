UP News: 'India Will Emerge As Economic And Strategic Superpower On Strength Of ‘Vande Mataram’ Mantra,' Says Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya at ‘Ekta Yatra’ says India will rise as an economic and strategic superpower guided by the spirit of ‘Vande Mataram’ and Sardar Patel’s vision of unity | File Photo

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that India will become an economic and strategic superpower on the strength of the mantra ‘Vande Mataram’.

Speaking at the ‘Ekta Yatra’ and a public gathering at SR Group of Institutions, Bakshi Ka Talab, he said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s philosophy continues to inspire the nation and youth today.

Patel’s Legacy of Unity and Nation-Building Highlighted

He highlighted Patel’s role in uniting 563 princely states into the Republic of India and noted that under the Prime Minister’s leadership, the world’s tallest statue has been built in Gujarat to honour him.

Maurya emphasized the government’s efforts toward women empowerment, poverty alleviation, and making India the world’s third-largest economy by 2027.

Also Watch:

Read Also UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Directs Timely Completion Of Food Processing Training Programs

Call for Self-Reliance and National Unity

He urged citizens to embrace self-reliance and uphold the spirit of unity envisioned by Patel, adding that India is rapidly advancing toward becoming a developed and powerful nation.