Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation Plans 50 Railway Over And Under Bridges To Ease Traffic, Enhance Safety Across Major Cities

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation has submitted a comprehensive proposal to Indian Railways to construct over 50 bridges at the state’s busiest railway crossings, a move expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion and improve commuter safety.

The proposed projects include both Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs), with designs tailored to suit the specific requirements of each location.

Major Cities Identified for Infrastructure Upgrade

According to officials, the initiative targets critical crossings in major cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur. These areas witness severe traffic delays daily, with thousands of vehicles and pedestrians stranded whenever railway gates close. Such interruptions not only cause long waiting times but also increase the risk of accidents.

Focus on Connectivity and Smart City Integration

Dharamveer Singh, Managing Director of the UP State Bridge Corporation, said the bridges will ensure smooth functioning of both road and rail traffic. “Our goal is to modernize infrastructure in line with the Smart City initiative and improve overall connectivity,” he added.

The estimated cost for the project is approximately ₹500 crore, which will be jointly funded by the state government and Indian Railways. Once railway approval is granted, the tendering process will commence, and construction is expected to begin within a few months.

Lucknow Among Priority Locations for ROBs

In Lucknow, key locations earmarked for ROBs include Bithouli Tadhikhana on Sitapur Road, Janakipuram Extension, Vikramaditya Marg Crossing, and Banglabazar, among others.

Citizens have long demanded solutions to the persistent traffic snarls at these crossings. With the new bridges, commuters are expected to save considerable time, while the overall efficiency of the transportation network will improve.

Boost to Mobility and Economic Activity

Experts believe that besides easing road traffic, the project will also enhance economic activity by improving connectivity for goods and services.

The UP State Bridge Corporation’s proposal marks a significant step toward strengthening the state’s road and rail infrastructure, reflecting a focus on long-term urban mobility and commuter convenience.