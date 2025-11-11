UP News: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP For Hoarding Gold, Rising Prices And Farmer Neglect; Vows Fairness In Upcoming Polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav | File Photo

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a press conference at the party office in Lucknow on Monday. He alleged that after collecting public money through demonetization, BJP leaders are now accumulating gold, which has led to soaring prices in the market.

Criticism Over Farmers’ Plight and Rising Inflation

Yadav criticized the BJP for misleading farmers with false promises of doubling their income. “Farmers were assured prosperity, yet today, everything from petrol and diesel to electricity and housing materials has become unaffordable. The common man cannot even afford gold for his daughter’s wedding,” he said.

Raising questions over governance, the SP chief alleged that BJP leaders are involved in irregularities linked to the “cough syrup scam” and that liquor consignments are being openly smuggled to other states.

“They promised free data and free food grains in 2022 but delivered none,” he remarked, adding that the government runs on emotion rather than efficiency.

Questions Over Governance and Public Welfare

Yadav further said that the BJP’s international visits yield little benefit for the public. “Hospitals are being inaugurated, but there are no proper facilities for treatment, not even for cancer patients,” he added.

Pledge for Fair Elections and Accountability

Promising to ensure fairness in the upcoming elections, Akhilesh Yadav asserted, “We will fight to prevent dishonesty in the process. Officials aiding illegal land grabs must be held accountable. The government’s information system has collapsed, and infiltration continues unchecked.”