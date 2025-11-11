PM Modi To Visit Ayodhya For Ram Temple Flag Hoisting Ceremony At Janmabhoomi Complex On November 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on November 25 to hoist flags atop the spires of the Ram Temple, marking a major milestone in the temple’s construction | File Photo

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on November 25 to take part in a special ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, where flags will be hoisted on the spires of all seven temples.

The event will mark an important milestone in the ongoing construction of the grand Ram Temple. Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, said in a press briefing that PM Modi’s visit will last approximately three hours.

During the visit, he will inspect ongoing construction works and offer prayers before the idols installed in the Shri Ram Darbar on the temple’s first floor.

PM’s Schedule and Construction Review

Mishra informed that the detailed schedule of the Prime Minister’s visit has been sent to the PMO. Special attention is being given to landscaping, plantation, and architectural elements to create a spiritually vibrant environment.

Museum Development and Technical Collaboration

He added that the development of the temple museum and its technical design has been assigned to Parivartan, a partner institution of IIT Chennai. The flag hoisting ceremony will take place between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. with technical support from the Defence Ministry.

Symbolic Flag Hoisting Ceremony

The saffron-colored nylon flags, marked with the sacred ‘Om’ symbol, will be raised in the presence of invited devotees, while public viewing will begin the following day.