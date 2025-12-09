 UP Forms SIT To Probe Toxic Cough Syrup Network; 128 FIRs Filed, Cross-Border Links Under Scanner
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 12:24 AM IST
article-image
UP Forms SIT To Probe Toxic Cough Syrup Network; 128 FIRs Filed, Cross-Border Links Under Scanner | File Pic (Representative Image)

Uttar Pradesh authorities have constituted a state-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged supply of toxic cough syrup across multiple districts. Senior officials confirmed on Monday that the SIT will function under an Inspector General–rank officer.

No Deaths Reported So Far, State Intensifies Crackdown

According to the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Principal Secretary (Home), no deaths linked to the cough syrup have been reported.

Despite this, enforcement agencies have intensified action against illegal drug supply networks involved in distributing the product.

128 FIRs Registered; Licensed Stockists Also Under Lens

Authorities have registered 128 FIRs against individuals connected to the distribution chain, including licensed stockists suspected of diverting medicines for unauthorized sale.

Officials said that five key accused have been identified, of whom three have been arrested.

Cross-Border Smuggling to Nepal, Bangladesh Suspected

Preliminary findings indicate that the same cough syrup was allegedly being smuggled into Bangladesh and Nepal.

Investigators are now analysing the financial transactions of the firms and individuals involved to determine the scale of the operation.

article-image

Accused Who Fled to Dubai Face Extradition

Officials stated that no offender will be spared.

The state is preparing to initiate extradition proceedings against accused individuals believed to have fled to Dubai, signaling a tougher stance on international fugitives.

SIT to Map Procurement, Transport and Distribution Chain

The SIT will focus on tracing the network’s procurement sources, transportation routes, and cross-border distribution channels, aiming to dismantle the entire supply chain.

