Uttar Pradesh Govt Promotes 4 IAS Officers To Principal Secretary Rank; 20 From 2010 Batch Cleared For Secretary Post

UP government promotes four IAS officers to Principal Secretary rank; 20 more recommended for Secretary level | Representational Image

Lucknow, Dec 08: The Uttar Pradesh administration has approved a major reshuffle in the state bureaucracy, with four IAS officers of the 2001 batch being promoted to the rank of Principal Secretary. The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), chaired by the Chief Secretary, reviewed the service records and cleared the promotions, which will take effect from January 1.

Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil, Ajay Kumar Shukla Among Officers Elevated

Officials confirmed that Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil, Ajay Kumar Shukla, Aparna U., and S.V.S. Rangarao are the officers selected for elevation. All four have completed the mandatory 25 years of unblemished service required for promotion to the Principal Secretary level.

20 IAS Officers of 2010 Batch Recommended for Secretary Promotion

In addition, 20 IAS officers of the 2010 batch have been recommended for promotion from Special Secretary to Secretary. Most officers of this batch are currently serving either as Special Secretaries or holding positions with Secretary-level responsibilities.

DPC Also Reviewed Promotions of 2013 & 2017 Batches

The DPC also considered cases from subsequent batches, including one officer from the 2013 batch for Selection Grade and one officer from the 2017 batch for Administrative Grade Pay.

Formal Orders to Be Issued Soon

The Appointment Department is expected to issue the formal promotion orders shortly, which will be deemed effective from January 1. Officials stated that such annual DPC meetings are standard practice in December to finalize cadre-level promotions.

Also Watch:

Food commissioner Anamika Singh seeks VRS

IAS officer Anamika Singh (2004 batch), currently serving as the Food Commissioner in Uttar Pradesh, has applied for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). Citing personal reasons, the officer has requested to step down despite having service remaining until 2038. Singh was recently appointed Commissioner of Bareilly Division in September.