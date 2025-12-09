 'Vande Mataram Is Not Anyone’s Property': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradesh'Vande Mataram Is Not Anyone’s Property': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

'Vande Mataram Is Not Anyone’s Property': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

He added that the spirit of the song would continue to strengthen India’s resolve toward achieving the vision of a strong and developed India by 2047.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 12:28 AM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav | X @ANI

A special discussion in the Lok Sabha on the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’ saw strong remarks from multiple parties on Monday. The session opened with the Prime Minister calling the moment “historic,” as the House reflected on the enduring legacy of the national song.

Prime Minister Calls ‘Vande Mataram’ a Force Through Crises and National Movements

The Prime Minister said that Vande Mataram had inspired the nation through crises, struggles, wars, and mass movements.

He added that the spirit of the song would continue to strengthen India’s resolve toward achieving the vision of a strong and developed India by 2047.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Hears Hundreds At Janata Darshan, Orders Time-Bound Redressal Of Grievances
Uttar Pradesh News: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Hears Hundreds At Janata Darshan, Orders Time-Bound Redressal Of Grievances
Veteran Socialist Leader Dr Baba Adhav Passes Away At 95 In Pune
Veteran Socialist Leader Dr Baba Adhav Passes Away At 95 In Pune
Uttar Pradesh Govt Promotes 4 IAS Officers To Principal Secretary Rank; 20 From 2010 Batch Cleared For Secretary Post
Uttar Pradesh Govt Promotes 4 IAS Officers To Principal Secretary Rank; 20 From 2010 Batch Cleared For Secretary Post
Navi Mumbai News: Swedish Man Dies After Falling From 4th Floor Of Residential Building In Sanpada; ADR Registered, Probe Underway
Navi Mumbai News: Swedish Man Dies After Falling From 4th Floor Of Residential Building In Sanpada; ADR Registered, Probe Underway

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Treasury Benches of ‘Claiming Ownership’ of History

After Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi shared his views, Samajwadi Party president and MP Akhilesh Yadav delivered a pointed response.
Yadav said Vande Mataram had united the country during the freedom struggle and should be followed in spirit, not merely sung.

He accused the ruling side of attempting to claim ownership over ideas and contributions made by national icons.

Read Also
MP News: 'Jo Vande Matram Nahi Bolte Wo Lahore Ka Ticket Karwa Le,' Says Dhirendra Shastri At...
article-image

According to him, “Some try to take credit for everything, even for those who did not belong to them.”

He added that those who never participated in the freedom struggle could not fully understand the value of Vande Mataram.

Debate Reveals Contrasting Interpretations of the National Song

The discussion highlighted sharply differing narratives with the ruling party stressing unity and national strength, and the opposition accusing the government of monopolising historical narratives.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Hears Hundreds At Janata Darshan, Orders...

Uttar Pradesh News: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Hears Hundreds At Janata Darshan, Orders...

Uttar Pradesh Govt Promotes 4 IAS Officers To Principal Secretary Rank; 20 From 2010 Batch Cleared...

Uttar Pradesh Govt Promotes 4 IAS Officers To Principal Secretary Rank; 20 From 2010 Batch Cleared...

'Vande Mataram Is Not Anyone’s Property': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

'Vande Mataram Is Not Anyone’s Property': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Calls For Door-To-Door Verification To Remove Fake & Ineligible Voters

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Calls For Door-To-Door Verification To Remove Fake & Ineligible Voters

UP Forms SIT To Probe Toxic Cough Syrup Network; 128 FIRs Filed, Cross-Border Links Under Scanner

UP Forms SIT To Probe Toxic Cough Syrup Network; 128 FIRs Filed, Cross-Border Links Under Scanner