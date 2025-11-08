Uttar Pradesh News: Chaos At Lucknow Airport After Delhi ATC Failure Causes Flight Disruptions

Saurabh Pandey

Lucknow: Air travel between Delhi and Lucknow was disrupted on Friday morning after a technical malfunction at Delhi Airport’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. The issue led to delays of up to two and a half hours, causing major inconvenience to passengers, particularly those with connecting flights. Sources at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport said that multiple flights arriving from and departing to Delhi were affected. Passengers, frustrated over long waits, created a commotion at the Lucknow terminal. Airport officials and airline representatives intervened to pacify them.

According to flight data, Indigo’s Flight 6E 6350, scheduled to land in Lucknow at 6:35 a.m., arrived nearly an hour late at 7:34 a.m.

Air India’s AI 2499, expected at 7:10 a.m., landed at 9:15 a.m. Similarly, Indigo’s 6E 2107 from Delhi, due at 9:20 a.m., reached at 11:25 a.m., while Air India Express flight IX 1058 touched down at 1:42 p.m., about 37 minutes behind schedule.

Departures from Lucknow were also delayed. Air India’s AI 2100, which was to take off for Delhi at 8 a.m., finally departed at 10:35 a.m. Indigo’s 6E 6737 left at 12:35 p.m. instead of 10:05 a.m.

Authorities confirmed that the disruption stemmed from a temporary ATC systems glitch in Delhi, which was resolved by noon, restoring normal flight operations.