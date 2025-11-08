 Uttar Pradesh News: Chaos At Lucknow Airport After Delhi ATC Failure Causes Flight Disruptions
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh News: Chaos At Lucknow Airport After Delhi ATC Failure Causes Flight Disruptions

Uttar Pradesh News: Chaos At Lucknow Airport After Delhi ATC Failure Causes Flight Disruptions

Sources at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport said that multiple flights arriving from and departing to Delhi were affected. Passengers, frustrated over long waits, created a commotion at the Lucknow terminal. Airport officials and airline representatives intervened to pacify them.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 01:14 AM IST
article-image
Saurabh Pandey

Lucknow: Air travel between Delhi and Lucknow was disrupted on Friday morning after a technical malfunction at Delhi Airport’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. The issue led to delays of up to two and a half hours, causing major inconvenience to passengers, particularly those with connecting flights. Sources at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport said that multiple flights arriving from and departing to Delhi were affected. Passengers, frustrated over long waits, created a commotion at the Lucknow terminal. Airport officials and airline representatives intervened to pacify them.

According to flight data, Indigo’s Flight 6E 6350, scheduled to land in Lucknow at 6:35 a.m., arrived nearly an hour late at 7:34 a.m.

Air India’s AI 2499, expected at 7:10 a.m., landed at 9:15 a.m. Similarly, Indigo’s 6E 2107 from Delhi, due at 9:20 a.m., reached at 11:25 a.m., while Air India Express flight IX 1058 touched down at 1:42 p.m., about 37 minutes behind schedule.

Read Also
Flight Delayed At Delhi Airport? Here Are 7 Fun Things You Can Do
article-image

Departures from Lucknow were also delayed. Air India’s AI 2100, which was to take off for Delhi at 8 a.m., finally departed at 10:35 a.m. Indigo’s 6E 6737 left at 12:35 p.m. instead of 10:05 a.m.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Chaos At Lucknow Airport After Delhi ATC Failure Causes Flight Disruptions
Uttar Pradesh News: Chaos At Lucknow Airport After Delhi ATC Failure Causes Flight Disruptions
Punjab & Haryana High Court Junks Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s Plea To Halt Manesar Land Deal Case Trial
Punjab & Haryana High Court Junks Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s Plea To Halt Manesar Land Deal Case Trial
Bengaluru Techie Held For Sending Bomb Hoax Emails To Schools & Airports Across India
Bengaluru Techie Held For Sending Bomb Hoax Emails To Schools & Airports Across India
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 7: Tulsi Comes To Know About Ranvijay's First Marriage
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 7: Tulsi Comes To Know About Ranvijay's First Marriage

Authorities confirmed that the disruption stemmed from a temporary ATC systems glitch in Delhi, which was resolved by noon, restoring normal flight operations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Chaos At Lucknow Airport After Delhi ATC Failure Causes Flight Disruptions

Uttar Pradesh News: Chaos At Lucknow Airport After Delhi ATC Failure Causes Flight Disruptions

VIDEO: Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan’s Surprise Visit Rekindles Old Bond With Akhilesh Yadav In...

VIDEO: Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan’s Surprise Visit Rekindles Old Bond With Akhilesh Yadav In...

Meerut Murder Case: Ashamed & Isolated, Muskan Rastogi’s Family Decides To Sell House After...

Meerut Murder Case: Ashamed & Isolated, Muskan Rastogi’s Family Decides To Sell House After...

VIDEO: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Varanasi, To Flag Off 4 New Vande Bharat Express Trains

VIDEO: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Varanasi, To Flag Off 4 New Vande Bharat Express Trains

Uttar Pradesh News: Over 1.64 Lakh Duplicate Voter Entries Found Through AI Analysis In Kaushambi

Uttar Pradesh News: Over 1.64 Lakh Duplicate Voter Entries Found Through AI Analysis In Kaushambi