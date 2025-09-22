Uttar Pradesh Launches Mission Shakti 5.0 To Empower Girls Through Education & Safety

Mission Shakti 5.0: UP Schools Promote Education, Awareness & Empowerment Of Girls |

Lucknow: Mission Shakti 5.0, a transformative initiative focused on the education, safety, and self-reliance of girls in Uttar Pradesh, is being carried out across the state with full enthusiasm. On Monday, lakhs of girls, boys, teachers, and parents actively participated in a wide range of activities organized in primary, upper primary, composite, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs). Girls took out rallies and staged street plays to spread awareness about women’s safety, education, and their meaningful role in society, while parents engaged in discussions to guide and mentor them.

Across the state, students of KGBVs and other schools presented inspiring performances highlighting girls’ empowerment and child rights. Street plays based on the nine forms of Goddess Durga were staged at more than 45,000 locations, while rallies were held at over 48,000 places where children raised slogans promoting awareness of girls’ rights. The massive outreach included participation from 3,45,000+ girls, 2,56,000 boys, 45,000+ teachers, and 1,25,000+ parents. In addition, more than 1,61,000 girls received Rani Lakshmibai self-defense training, reinforcing the campaign’s message of safety, awareness, and confidence.

It is noteworthy that on September 21, more than 88,000 girls from KGBVs took part in a poster-making competition, creating artwork on the nine forms of Goddess Durga and showcasing their creativity. Today, Mission Shakti 5.0 is being seen as a broad initiative to carry the spirit of women empowerment and strength into every household.

“Along with education, our aim is to empower every girl, make her aware, and capable of leading society. We are continuously working in this direction, and Mission Shakti 5.0 is a symbol of this commitment.”

– Sandeep Singh, Basic Education Minister, Uttar Pradesh

Girls will continue to participate in these activities till September 30

September 23 – Girls will be designated as “One Day Officer” to experience administrative processes.

September 24 – Meena Diwas celebrations with the screening of the film Nidar, followed by discussions, rallies, and street plays.

September 25 – KGBV students will visit banks to learn about account operations and financial awareness.

September 26 – Interactions with renowned women achievers, self-defense training, and formation of Self-Defense Clubs in schools.

September 27 – Girls will visit police stations to understand FIR and arrest procedures, cybercrime issues, and emergency helpline numbers.

September 28 – Street plays on child marriage, women welfare schemes, and other social issues.

September 29 – Awareness programs on girls’ rights and government schemes meant for them.

September 30 – Visits to government hospitals for health check-ups, counseling, and public awareness activities.

“Mission Shakti 5.0 is a pledge to inspire girls towards education, safety, and self-reliance. Nurturing the talent and confidence of every girl is our foremost duty.”

– Monika Rani, Director General, School Education, Uttar Pradesh