 UP To Host 19th National Jamboree After 61 Years, PM Modi To Inaugurate On November 24
Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is creating a gated Tent City with world-class facilities to accommodate 35,000 participants, ensuring safety and comfort. The Chief Minister will host the event, which aims to channelize youth energy and spread the message of global brotherhood.

Monday, September 22, 2025
article-image
Lucknow: After 61 years, Uttar Pradesh is set to host the 19th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, a week-long mega camp that will bring together thousands of youth from India and abroad. The event, to be held in Lucknow’s Vrindavan Scheme from November 23–29, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 24.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Tent City will be held on September 29 in the presence of senior ministers, including Cabinet Ministers Suresh Khanna and Yogendra Upadhyay, Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh, Minister Gulab Devi, along with Bharat Scouts and Guides UP President Dr. Mahendra Singh and State Chief Commissioner Dr. Prabhat Kumar.

The first Jamboree in India was organized in Hyderabad in 1953, while Uttar Pradesh hosted the fourth edition in Prayagraj in 1964. Now, six decades later, Lucknow will once again host the historic event.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams PM Modi Govt Over H-1B Visa Fee Hike, Accuses UP CM Yogi Adityanath Of...
article-image

The Jamboree will feature adventure sports, science, and cultural activities, while instilling values of discipline, teamwork, self-reliance, and leadership. Over 32,000 participants will attend, with the Prime Minister’s address expected to be a major highlight.

Notably, PM Modi has a long association with scouting, having participated in the 2009 Jamboree in Ahmedabad as Gujarat’s Chief Minister during scouting’s centenary year.

The 19th National Jamboree is not just a youth camp but a platform to shape future leaders and promote responsibility, unity, and nation-building among the young generation.

