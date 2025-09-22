Ayodhya Hosts 7th Grand Filmy Ramlila With Stunning 3D Effects |

Ayodhya: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya, the sacred city of Lord Ram, is steadily enhancing its spiritual and cultural grandeur. In this spirit, the seventh edition of the grand Filmy Ramlila was inaugurated at Ramkatha Park. Staged on a magnificent 120-foot platform with advanced 3D technology, the performance opened with the dramatic episode of Narada’s infatuation, leaving the audience spellbound. The Ramlila will continue from September 22 to October 2, with the highlight being the burning of a record 240-foot effigy of Ravana, alongside towering 190-foot effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakaran.

First introduced in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, this cinematic Ramlila has gained recognition each year for its scale and innovation. Founder-President Subhash Malik shared that a team of 60 artisans from four states crafted the massive effigies, blending technology with traditional artistry.

Adding to its appeal, the event features the participation of prominent film personalities. Bindu Dara Singh is portraying Lord Shiva, MP Manoj Tiwari as Bali, Puneet Issar as Parashuram, and Ravi Kishan as Kewat, giving the Ramlila a distinctive mix of devotion and cinematic charm. This year, Miss Universe India 2025, Manika Vishwakarma, is playing Goddess Sita, while actor Rahul Bhuchar enacts Lord Ram and veteran Vijay Saxena portrays Ravana.

Equipped with cutting-edge 3D effects, the staging offers audiences a lifelike experience of the Ramayana, with visuals and scale never seen before. Organizers have promised that this year’s Ravana Dahan will be truly historic.

Speaking about the significance of the event, Subhash Malik emphasized that Ramlila is not merely a religious celebration but also a powerful medium to pass on Indian culture and values to the younger generation, while simultaneously boosting tourism in Ayodhya. He added, "Each evening, thousands of visitors gather at Ramkatha Park, while the event is broadcast live across multiple platforms. Last year alone, 470 million people watched it on television and online, and this year’s telecast will run daily from 7 pm to 10 pm."