 Ayodhya Hosts 7th Grand Filmy Ramlila With Stunning 3D Effects
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshAyodhya Hosts 7th Grand Filmy Ramlila With Stunning 3D Effects

Ayodhya Hosts 7th Grand Filmy Ramlila With Stunning 3D Effects

First introduced in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, this cinematic Ramlila has gained recognition each year for its scale and innovation. Founder-President Subhash Malik shared that a team of 60 artisans from four states crafted the massive effigies, blending technology with traditional artistry.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Ayodhya Hosts 7th Grand Filmy Ramlila With Stunning 3D Effects |

Ayodhya: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya, the sacred city of Lord Ram, is steadily enhancing its spiritual and cultural grandeur. In this spirit, the seventh edition of the grand Filmy Ramlila was inaugurated at Ramkatha Park. Staged on a magnificent 120-foot platform with advanced 3D technology, the performance opened with the dramatic episode of Narada’s infatuation, leaving the audience spellbound. The Ramlila will continue from September 22 to October 2, with the highlight being the burning of a record 240-foot effigy of Ravana, alongside towering 190-foot effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakaran.

First introduced in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, this cinematic Ramlila has gained recognition each year for its scale and innovation. Founder-President Subhash Malik shared that a team of 60 artisans from four states crafted the massive effigies, blending technology with traditional artistry.

Adding to its appeal, the event features the participation of prominent film personalities. Bindu Dara Singh is portraying Lord Shiva, MP Manoj Tiwari as Bali, Puneet Issar as Parashuram, and Ravi Kishan as Kewat, giving the Ramlila a distinctive mix of devotion and cinematic charm. This year, Miss Universe India 2025, Manika Vishwakarma, is playing Goddess Sita, while actor Rahul Bhuchar enacts Lord Ram and veteran Vijay Saxena portrays Ravana.

Equipped with cutting-edge 3D effects, the staging offers audiences a lifelike experience of the Ramayana, with visuals and scale never seen before. Organizers have promised that this year’s Ravana Dahan will be truly historic.

FPJ Shorts
'What You Expect To Wear Underwater, A Saree?': Sai Pallavi Fans Give Befitting Reply To Trolls Who Questioned Actress For Wearing Swimsuit
'What You Expect To Wear Underwater, A Saree?': Sai Pallavi Fans Give Befitting Reply To Trolls Who Questioned Actress For Wearing Swimsuit
Pakistani TV News Anchor Imtiaz Mir Injured After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire At Him In Karachi's Malir - VIDEO
Pakistani TV News Anchor Imtiaz Mir Injured After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire At Him In Karachi's Malir - VIDEO
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future
Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek Road Project
Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek Road Project
Read Also
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Family Of NEET Aspirant Killed By Cattle Smugglers In Gorakhpur
article-image

Speaking about the significance of the event, Subhash Malik emphasized that Ramlila is not merely a religious celebration but also a powerful medium to pass on Indian culture and values to the younger generation, while simultaneously boosting tourism in Ayodhya. He added, "Each evening, thousands of visitors gather at Ramkatha Park, while the event is broadcast live across multiple platforms. Last year alone, 470 million people watched it on television and online, and this year’s telecast will run daily from 7 pm to 10 pm."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ayodhya Hosts 7th Grand Filmy Ramlila With Stunning 3D Effects

Ayodhya Hosts 7th Grand Filmy Ramlila With Stunning 3D Effects

Samarth Uttar Pradesh Campaign Gets Massive Public Response Across 75 Districts

Samarth Uttar Pradesh Campaign Gets Massive Public Response Across 75 Districts

UP To Host 19th National Jamboree After 61 Years, PM Modi To Inaugurate On November 24

UP To Host 19th National Jamboree After 61 Years, PM Modi To Inaugurate On November 24

Uttar Pradesh Launches Mission Shakti 5.0 To Empower Girls Through Education & Safety

Uttar Pradesh Launches Mission Shakti 5.0 To Empower Girls Through Education & Safety

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials For Swift Redressal Of Public Grievances On Navratri’s...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials For Swift Redressal Of Public Grievances On Navratri’s...