 PM Surya Ghar Yojana Brings Economic Relief To Rural & Poor Households In Uttar Pradesh
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
Lucknow: PM Surya Ghar Yojana has become a beacon of hope for Uttar Pradesh’s rural and economically backward regions. This solar-powered initiative has provided meaningful economic relief to farmers, small entrepreneurs, and ordinary households. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has fast-tracked the scheme’s implementation, positioning Uttar Pradesh among the top-performing states in the country.

As per official figures, rooftop solar systems have been installed on 2,75,936 homes across the state. This has enabled consumers to access free electricity while significantly reducing dependence on conventional energy sources. Uttar Pradesh now ranks third in the country in terms of installations after Gujarat and Maharashtra, and second in the number of applications received.

The scheme’s most profound impact is visible among small businesses. Earlier, frequent power cuts disrupted operations in welding workshops, flour mills, grocery stores, barber shops, mobile repair outlets, and similar establishments. With solar power ensuring uninterrupted electricity, these businesses now operate smoothly, leading to stable income and better employment opportunities. For poor and middle-class families, electricity bills have dropped to nearly zero, lowering monthly expenses by 15 to 20 percent. As a result, many households are now able to allocate more resources towards education, health, and savings.

As of October 31, subsidies totaling ₹1,808.09 crore have been disbursed across the state. This financial support has boosted public confidence in the scheme and accelerated the adoption of rooftop solar systems. Districts such as Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, and Bareilly have emerged as major beneficiaries, with over 8,000 rooftop units installed in these four areas alone. The data shows 4,271 installations in Lucknow, 1,672 in Varanasi, 1,410 in Kanpur Nagar, and 1,145 in Bareilly. Installation work is also advancing rapidly in other districts of the state.

