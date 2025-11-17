 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Nanda Baba In Basti
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 10:20 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Basti on Monday to pay a heartfelt tribute to Nanda Baba, widely respected for his devotion and religious service. Nanda Baba passed away during the night of November 3–4.

The Chief Minister arrived by helicopter at the helipad on the Sri Krishna Pandey Inter College grounds and then proceeded to Nanda Baba’s ashram at the South Gate. There, he offered tribute before Nanda Baba’s portrait. Nanda Baba was known for installing the idol of Goddess Durga in the Durga Pandal near the district hospital in 1970 and for serving devotees during the month of Sawan. He also shared a deep and longstanding association with the Gorakhnath Temple.

article-image

After paying homage, the Chief Minister met with the saints and sages who had gathered for the condolence meeting and recalled Nanda Baba’s significant contributions to the welfare and strengthening of Sanatan Dharma.

