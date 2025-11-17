 Uttar Pradesh News: Vintage Car & Bike Rally Draws Huge Crowds In Lucknow; 1923 Baby Austin, Pre-WW BSA Motorcycle Steal Show
Uttar Pradesh News: Vintage Car & Bike Rally Draws Huge Crowds In Lucknow; 1923 Baby Austin, Pre-WW BSA Motorcycle Steal Show

A fleet of vintage cars and motorcycles moved across Lucknow on Sunday, drawing large crowds along the route. The rally, organised by Hindustan Petroleum and the Traffic Department, was flagged off by the Principal Secretary (Home & Information).

Monday, November 17, 2025
Lucknow’s vintage rally features rare cars and motorcycles from 1923 to 1975, attracting enthusiastic crowds | File Photo

Lucknow, Nov 16: A fleet of vintage cars and motorcycles moved across Lucknow on Sunday, drawing large crowds along the route. The rally, organised by Hindustan Petroleum and the Traffic Department, was flagged off by the Principal Secretary (Home & Information). The 20-km route covered Hazratganj, Rumi Gate, 1090 Crossing and ended at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

40 Vintage Cars and 5 Motorcycles Participate

A total of 40 vintage cars and five vintage motorcycles participated. The oldest in the lineup was a 1923 Baby Austin, owned by Rajeev Kumar Yadav, who said he personally maintains the vehicle and rarely takes it out of the garage. A 1927 Ford, owned by Abdul Hafeez, was also showcased.

A pre–World War BSA motorcycle, once used by English soldiers, attracted heavy public attention. Its owner, Fahad Ali, joined the rally with the restored model. Another highlight was a vintage car once owned by actress Asha Parekh, currently preserved by Lucknow resident Anuj Rajput’s family.

Uttar Pradesh SIR: Special Intensive Revision Adds Maternal Home Details To Track Duplicate Voters...
Rally Highlights Road Safety Awareness

Officials stated that the rally aimed to raise awareness about road safety and traffic rules. Residents enjoyed short rides, photography and viewing vehicles dating from 1923 to 1975.

