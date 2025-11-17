 Uttar Pradesh SIR: Special Intensive Revision Adds Maternal Home Details To Track Duplicate Voters Across State
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh SIR: Special Intensive Revision Adds Maternal Home Details To Track Duplicate Voters Across State

Uttar Pradesh SIR: Special Intensive Revision Adds Maternal Home Details To Track Duplicate Voters Across State

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll is progressing rapidly in Uttar Pradesh, with officials issuing updated instructions to ensure comprehensive verification. As part of the revised format, women voters will now be required to provide information related to their maternal home.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 05:20 AM IST
article-image
UP officials intensify voter roll verification under the Special Intensive Revision drive | Representational Image

Lucknow: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll is progressing rapidly in Uttar Pradesh, with officials issuing updated instructions to ensure comprehensive verification. As part of the revised format, women voters will now be required to provide information related to their maternal home. This addition is aimed at identifying duplicate registrations across different locations.

According to officials, the new form asks for several mandatory details, including date of birth, Aadhaar number, mobile number, names of parents, and their e-EPIC numbers. Block Level Officers (BLOs) report that the extended data fields are expected to streamline identification of voters whose names appear multiple times, as well as verify records of deceased individuals and new residents.

Ground-Level Checks Reveal Mismatches and Deceased Voters

Ground reports from dense localities indicate that 50–60 entries per area lack matching local records. A significant number of deceased voters have also been detected, helping the ongoing effort to purify the electoral list.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Vintage Car & Bike Rally Draws Huge Crowds In Lucknow; 1923 Baby Austin, Pre-WW BSA Motorcycle Steal Show
Uttar Pradesh News: Vintage Car & Bike Rally Draws Huge Crowds In Lucknow; 1923 Baby Austin, Pre-WW BSA Motorcycle Steal Show
Uttar Pradesh News: 'BSP Would Have Won More Seats In Bihar Polls If Elections Were Free And Fair,' Says BSP Supremo Mayawati
Uttar Pradesh News: 'BSP Would Have Won More Seats In Bihar Polls If Elections Were Free And Fair,' Says BSP Supremo Mayawati
Uttar Pradesh SIR: Special Intensive Revision Adds Maternal Home Details To Track Duplicate Voters Across State
Uttar Pradesh SIR: Special Intensive Revision Adds Maternal Home Details To Track Duplicate Voters Across State
Bombay HC Flags ‘Dichotomy’ In NEET-UG 2025 Admissions, Allows Pune Medical Aspirant To Amend Plea Against CET Cell Rule
Bombay HC Flags ‘Dichotomy’ In NEET-UG 2025 Admissions, Allows Pune Medical Aspirant To Amend Plea Against CET Cell Rule

Barabanki District Voter Roll Details Shared

Barabanki district currently has 23,57,810 registered voters across 1,702 polling centres and 2,614 booths. Officials stated that nearly 98.58% of forms have already been circulated. Voters must submit completed forms to their respective BLOs.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: NICSI Donates 75 Refurbished Computers To 15 Govt Schools In Baghpat Under Vidyanjali...
article-image

The SIR review in Dariyabad was examined by the Naib Tehsildar, who inspected several wards to address on-ground difficulties faced by BLOs. According to the Additional District Magistrate, door-to-door form collection will continue until 4 November, followed by digitisation until 4 December.

Control Room and Helpline Activated for Public Help

A control room and toll-free helpline 1950 have been activated for public assistance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Vintage Car & Bike Rally Draws Huge Crowds In Lucknow; 1923 Baby Austin, Pre-WW...

Uttar Pradesh News: Vintage Car & Bike Rally Draws Huge Crowds In Lucknow; 1923 Baby Austin, Pre-WW...

Uttar Pradesh News: 'BSP Would Have Won More Seats In Bihar Polls If Elections Were Free And Fair,'...

Uttar Pradesh News: 'BSP Would Have Won More Seats In Bihar Polls If Elections Were Free And Fair,'...

Uttar Pradesh SIR: Special Intensive Revision Adds Maternal Home Details To Track Duplicate Voters...

Uttar Pradesh SIR: Special Intensive Revision Adds Maternal Home Details To Track Duplicate Voters...

Uttar Pradesh News: FIR Filed Against Shahi Jama Masjid Committee Members For Misbehaving With ASI...

Uttar Pradesh News: FIR Filed Against Shahi Jama Masjid Committee Members For Misbehaving With ASI...

UP: 15 Feared Trapped, One Dead As Stone Mine Collapses In Sonbhadra, Rescue Operations Underway;...

UP: 15 Feared Trapped, One Dead As Stone Mine Collapses In Sonbhadra, Rescue Operations Underway;...