Sonbhadra Mine Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 5 As Rescue Operation Enters 40th Hour

Death Toll Rises To 5 As Rescue Operation Enters 40th Hour | ANI

Sonbhadra: The death toll in the stone quarry collapse in Billi Markundi area of Obra rose to five after four more bodies were recovered from the debris on Monday. The joint rescue operation by the NDRF and SDRF has been underway for nearly 40 hours and officials say the search is still far from over.

Rescue teams continue to suspect that more labourers may be trapped under the fallen rock mass. Heavy boulders blocking the passage are slowing the operation, and officials said that once the largest slab is removed, the exact number of trapped workers will become clear.

The bodies recovered so far include Indrajit Yadav, 32, and his brother Santosh Yadav, 30, both residents of Panari village’s Karmasar Tola. The third victim was identified as Ravindra alias Nanak from Kachnarwa in Kon. The fourth has not been officially identified yet. Earlier, in the early hours of Sunday, the body of Raju Gond from Amreniya was found. The four latest recoveries took place between 11 pm and 4 am. All bodies have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem.

Officials said the families of the deceased were escorted from the site late at night and taken to the mortuary. District Magistrate and senior police officials remained at the spot overseeing the operation.

The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon at a quarry operated by Shri Krishna Mining Works. According to authorities, the quarry wall collapsed during drilling work. Witnesses said more than 15 labourers were working at the time. Several managed to escape, but others were buried under the falling debris. Workers had been drilling holes with nine compressor machines for blasting when the hillside gave way.

Following the incident, the district administration called in the SDRF, which began clearing debris late on Saturday. Local police, fire services and revenue officials are assisting in the operation.

Rescue teams said clearing the heavy rock formations is proving to be the biggest challenge. Officials on the ground remain cautious, warning that the number of missing workers cannot be confirmed until the deeper layers of debris are removed. The operation is expected to continue through the day as teams work to reach the lower sections of the quarry.