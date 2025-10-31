VIDEO: 'Two Karma Yogis, Modi And Yogi, Have Transformed Image Of Kashi,' Says Vice President CP Radhakrishnan

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and CM Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of the new Rs 60 crore Dharamshala building of Shri Kashi Natukottai Institution in Varanasi | X - @CPR_VP

Varanasi, October 31: Once again, Kashi has witnessed a wonderful confluence of faith, culture, and unity. On Friday, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, inaugurated the new Dharamshala building of Shri Kashi Natukottai Institution.

Religion May Face Crisis Temporarily, But Never Permanently: Vice President

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of this modern Dharamshala building, constructed for Rs 60 crore by the Shri Kashi Natukottai Institution, the Vice President said that religion may face a crisis for some time, but it is never permanent.

Today, religion has triumphed, and this building stands as a witness to that victory. He said that when he came to Kashi 25 years ago, he was a non-vegetarian, but after bathing in the Ganga, his life changed so much that he adopted a vegetarian lifestyle.

Delighted to inaugurate the new Satram constructed by the Sri Kasi Nattukkottai Nagara Satram Managing Society, along with the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri. @myogiadityanath Ji in the holy land of Varanasi today.



The 10-storey Satram, comprising 140 rooms, is… pic.twitter.com/2MfOCdwbsD — CP Radhakrishnan (@CPR_VP) October 31, 2025

Kashi’s Transformation Possible Due To PM Modi And CM Yogi

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan said, "There is a vast difference between the Kashi of 25 years ago and the Kashi of today. This transformation has been possible only because of the two karma yogis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

Inauguration of the New Dharmshala Building of Sri Kasi Nattukottai Nagara Satram Managing Society in Varanasi by Hon. VP Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan Ji@VPIndia https://t.co/LoFS70HuNW — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 31, 2025

Natukottai Institution Symbolises Service And Progress

He said that wherever the Natukottai group is active, service, religion, and progress go hand in hand. This building is a symbol of that spirit. He added that this Dharamshala is not just a building, but a new chapter in the cultural bond between North and South India.

He said that this building will further strengthen the centuries-old ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. Tamil scholars, poets, and devotees have long journeyed to Kashi in search of knowledge and spiritual enlightenment. Kanwar Guru and great poet Subramania Bharati made this place their home.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam Strengthens Ancient Cultural Bond

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam has further strengthened this bond. Speaking about the sanctity of Kashi, he said that with its 72,000 temples, every particle filled with elements of Shiva, and the air resonating with the chant of ‘Om Namah Shivaya,’ Kashi is truly unique.

Institution Established In 1863 Continues Its Legacy Of Devotion

The Vice President stated that this institution was established in 1863 for the convenience of devotees from Tamil Nadu travelling to Kashi, and that same spirit remains alive today. Even during the 1942 curfew, the ‘Shambho’ system continued. These are people who give more, not less. The Natukottai group lives for others wherever they go, whether it's Singapore, Burma, or Kashi; they leave their mark.

Kashi Witnessing Spiritual Renaissance Under Modi And Yogi

Referring to the return of the idol of Annapurna Devi and events like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, he stated that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi, a spiritual renaissance is underway in Kashi.

A Society That Lives For Others Embodies True Religion

Today, everywhere one can hear the chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Ganga Maiya Ki Jai.’ He said that a society that lives not only for itself but also for others truly embodies the spirit of religion. He mentioned that the Dharamshala has 76 solar lamps (worth Rs 1.5 crore), symbolising green energy, and this will save Rs 25 lakh annually.