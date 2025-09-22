Samarth Uttar Pradesh Campaign Gets Massive Public Response Across 75 Districts

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Under the “Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @ 2047” campaign, nodal officers and intellectuals are engaging with citizens across all 75 districts of the state to shape the roadmap for a developed Uttar Pradesh. The campaign has so far received nearly four lakh suggestions, with an overwhelming response from rural areas. Of these, over three lakh came from villages and close to one lakh from urban centers.

Public participation has been strong across all age groups, with the highest coming from the 31–60 age bracket, followed by Gen-Z and senior citizens. Education, healthcare, agriculture, IT, industry, and rural as well as urban development have emerged as the top priorities. A significant number of suggestions also focus on improving transparency, especially in education and rural governance.

Among the key suggestions received:

Shishira Prajapati from Deoria proposed introducing AI, robotics, and green energy education in rural areas, along with affordable higher education, skill training, smart classes, fast internet, research centers, and startup incubators in universities.

Lalit Verma from Agra demanded stricter regulation of private schools, suggesting that books and uniforms remain unchanged for at least five years, a uniform syllabus be adopted, and a state-level grievance redressal portal be created.

Akhilesh Kumar Pandey from Kannauj recommended deploying final-year veterinary students in hospitals for one year to address the shortage of doctors in the Animal Husbandry Department.

Gobind from Basti urged making village secretariats hubs of transparency, where Panchayat assistants upload online reports on fund allocations, expenditures, and usage, and serve as village-level accountants.

Districts such as Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Firozabad, Basti, Jaunpur, Kanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Farrukhabad, and Maharajganj have contributed the maximum number of suggestions.

The Yogi government has assured that valuable public inputs will be incorporated into the vision document, ensuring that Uttar Pradesh takes decisive steps towards becoming a Viksit state by 2047.