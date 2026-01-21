Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2026 To Be Celebrated On A Grand Scale With Wide Public Participation

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: With active participation from every district, Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2026 will be celebrated as a grand public festival, reflecting the state’s rich cultural diversity and collective commitment to development. Scheduled from January 24 to 26, 2026, the event will bring together Uttar Pradesh’s culture, crafts, cuisine, and development journey on a single platform through widespread public engagement.

While reviewing the preparations on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Uttar Pradesh Diwas is not merely a ceremonial event, but a powerful opportunity to present the state’s identity, achievements, and future potential with the cooperation of the people.”

He directed that the celebrations be organized as a true public festival, embodying the spirit of Uttar Pradesh at every level.

The Chief Minister noted that the presence of Hon’ble Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest will lend the event a distinct national stature. He instructed officials to ensure that all arrangements are carried out with dignity, discipline, and punctuality.

The main ceremony will be held at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow and will be telecast live across all districts, enabling people throughout the state to participate in the celebrations simultaneously.

A special exhibition and craft fair themed ‘Viksit Bharat – Viksit Uttar Pradesh’ will be organized, highlighting the state’s development journey, innovations, infrastructure growth, industrial and agricultural progress, women empowerment, and strides toward self-reliance.

This year’s key attraction will be ‘One District–One Cuisine’, under which traditional and signature dishes from every district will be showcased at a single venue, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience the diverse flavors, culinary heritage, and local identities of Uttar Pradesh.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Newly Elected BJP President Nitin Nabin In Delhi

The Chief Minister further directed that cultural programs proposed under the Sanskriti Utsav 2025–26 be seamlessly integrated with Uttar Pradesh Diwas. Emphasizing the theme ‘Our Culture – Our Identity’, he said, “Folk, classical, and contemporary art forms should be prominently featured, with proper facilities ensured for both artists and visitors.”

He also instructed that eminent personalities from all districts, who have made exceptional contributions in various fields, be invited to the main ceremony on January 24, so that the state’s collective achievements can be duly recognized.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2026 should be organized in a manner that vividly showcases the state’s culture, cuisine, crafts, and development vision, making the celebration inspiring, memorable, and a source of pride for every visitor.”