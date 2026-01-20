 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Newly Elected BJP President Nitin Nabin In Delhi
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Newly Elected BJP President Nitin Nabin In Delhi

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister presented a bouquet to the new National President at the BJP office. The CM congratulated and wished him the very best for a successful tenure through a post on his social media platform, X.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
ANI

New Delhi: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the newly elected National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin, in New Delhi and extended his congratulations, wishing him a successful and impactful tenure.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister presented a bouquet to the new National President at the BJP office. The CM congratulated and wished him the very best for a successful tenure through a post on his social media platform, X.

In his social media post, the Chief Minister wrote, “I am fully confident that under the able leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitin Nabin would take the sangathan to new heights with dedication and commitment. By following the path of Antyodaya, upliftment of the poorest of the poor, the new National President would further reinforce the spirit of “Nation First” among party workers.”

CM Yogi said that Nitin Nabin’s capable leadership, rich organizational experience, and far-sighted vision would infuse fresh energy and direction into the party while further strengthening democratic values. He also expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh would continue to benefit from his guidance.

