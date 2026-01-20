 UP Govt Organises CM Yuva Help Desks Across 25 Districts, 1,072 Youth Seek Startup Support
UP Govt Organises CM Yuva Help Desks Across 25 Districts, 1,072 Youth Seek Startup Support

Tuesday, January 20, 2026
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken another significant step towards promoting self-employment and entrepreneurship among youth.

On Tuesday, CM Yuva Help Desks were successfully organized across 25 districts by the District Industries Promotion and Entrepreneurship Development Centres, with joint participation from trainees of the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana (VSSY) and the One District One Product (ODOP) training programme, implemented by UPICON.

The large-scale initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation, with thousands of trainees receiving expert guidance. Within just a few hours, 1,072 aspiring entrepreneurs expressed interest in establishing enterprises and submitted applications to avail benefits under the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Yojana.

UPICON Managing Director Praveen Singh said, "The programme, conducted under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was implemented successfully across the state. The high number of applications reflects the growing confidence of youth in the government’s policies and schemes. It also highlights the tangible impact of the CM Yogi government’s initiatives at the grassroots level, strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s journey towards becoming a hub of entrepreneurship and employment generation."

Special sessions were organized in districts including Gautam Buddh Nagar, Barabanki, Banda, and Auraiya, where financial experts and representatives from various banks provided comprehensive information on the CM Yuva Yojana.

Trainees were briefed on the application process, loan provisions, eligibility criteria, and required documentation.

Additionally, they received practical guidance on challenges commonly faced while starting an enterprise and effective ways to address them.

By integrating trained youth from the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana and ODOP with entrepreneurship opportunities, this initiative is playing a vital role in realizing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh. The programme aims to transform skilled youth into job creators, further strengthening the state’s economic foundation.

