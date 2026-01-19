UP CM Yogi Adityanath Intervenes After Woman Alleges Forced Eviction From Matrimonial Home

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan on Monday morning, during which he patiently heard the concerns of petitioners from across the state and issued necessary instructions to officials for their prompt resolution.

During the programme, Seema, a resident of Lucknow, narrated her distressing circumstances to the Chief Minister. She spoke about her severe financial hardship and alleged that she had been forced out of her matrimonial home by her husband. Seeking justice and shelter, she appealed for intervention. Taking immediate cognisance of the matter, the Chief Minister directed the Police Commissioner to take appropriate action without delay.

Seema had arrived at the Janata Darshan with her two young daughters. She informed the Chief Minister that following the demise of her father-in-law, her husband and in-laws had expelled her from the house, leaving her to fend for herself with her children. She pleaded for assistance to return to her matrimonial home and requested financial support for the upbringing of her daughters. Reiterating his commitment to justice, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the Police Commissioner to ensure swift and suitable action in the case.

The Janata Darshan also witnessed a touching moment when the Chief Minister interacted warmly with children who had accompanied their parents. He distributed chocolates and encouraged them to pursue their studies sincerely. Among them was a two-year-old girl named Ananya, who had come with her mother, Seema. The Chief Minister affectionately gave her a chocolate and gently patted her on the head. When he playfully asked for the chocolate back, the child innocently offered it to him, bringing smiles to everyone present. The tender exchange deeply moved those in attendance.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hands Over Land Allotment Letters To Investors In YEIDA Area

In addition to addressing individual grievances, the Chief Minister also dealt with matters related to the police, the electricity department, and requests for financial assistance. He personally received applications, instructed officials to conduct thorough inquiries, and ensured time-bound resolution of legitimate grievances. Those seeking financial aid for medical treatment were advised to submit hospital estimates.

Emphasising the government’s commitment, the Chief Minister said, “The state stands firmly with its people in every circumstance and remains dedicated to resolving their genuine concerns.”