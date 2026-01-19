UP Govt Rolls Out Green Hydrogen Action Plan

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has begun to work on an action plan for green hydrogen. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is set to give new momentum to research, innovation and the startup ecosystem under the Green Hydrogen Policy. As part of this strategy, two centers of excellence will be established in the state and startups associated with green hydrogen will be provided financial assistance for five years. The government’s objective is to reduce the cost of green hydrogen and position Uttar Pradesh as a major hub of green energy technology in the country.

Under the plan, two centers of excellence will be set up in Uttar Pradesh with the aim of developing technologies related to the production, storage, transportation and utilization of green hydrogen, while minimizing costs. Both centers will be established through reputed academic institutions in the country. The research carried out at these centers will be directly aligned with industry demand and requirements. The state government will provide up to ₹50 crore as 100% financial assistance to these centers of excellence to develop state of the art laboratories and testing facilities.

India has set a target of achieving net zero emissions by 2070. Uttar Pradesh is moving forward to play a significant and effective role in achieving this national goal. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state is rapidly progressing towards becoming a manufacturing and technology hub for green hydrogen. The Chief Minister has already inaugurated the state’s first green hydrogen plant in Gorakhpur district. It is estimated that this plant will help reduce carbon emissions by about 500 tones. In addition, several other green hydrogen initiatives are in the pipeline in Uttar Pradesh.

With this vision, the green hydrogen Policy also provides major incentives for startups. Eligible startups will receive financial assistance of up to ₹25 lakh per year for five years. The condition is that these startups must be associated with incubators of recognized academic institutions. This initiative will not only create opportunities for youth in research based entrepreneurship but will also make new technologies available to industry, while generating green jobs and strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s lead in the "National Green Hydrogen Mission".