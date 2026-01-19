 UP Govt Rolls Out Green Hydrogen Action Plan
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUP Govt Rolls Out Green Hydrogen Action Plan

UP Govt Rolls Out Green Hydrogen Action Plan

Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi is advancing green hydrogen initiatives by establishing two centers of excellence and providing startups with financial aid of up to ₹25 lakh annually for five years. The policy aims to reduce hydrogen costs, support research, and create green jobs, positioning UP as a major hub for green energy technology and contributing to India’s net-zero emissions goal by 2070.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has begun to work on an action plan for green hydrogen. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is set to give new momentum to research, innovation and the startup ecosystem under the Green Hydrogen Policy. As part of this strategy, two centers of excellence will be established in the state and startups associated with green hydrogen will be provided financial assistance for five years. The government’s objective is to reduce the cost of green hydrogen and position Uttar Pradesh as a major hub of green energy technology in the country.

Under the plan, two centers of excellence will be set up in Uttar Pradesh with the aim of developing technologies related to the production, storage, transportation and utilization of green hydrogen, while minimizing costs. Both centers will be established through reputed academic institutions in the country. The research carried out at these centers will be directly aligned with industry demand and requirements. The state government will provide up to ₹50 crore as 100% financial assistance to these centers of excellence to develop state of the art laboratories and testing facilities.

India has set a target of achieving net zero emissions by 2070. Uttar Pradesh is moving forward to play a significant and effective role in achieving this national goal. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state is rapidly progressing towards becoming a manufacturing and technology hub for green hydrogen. The Chief Minister has already inaugurated the state’s first green hydrogen plant in Gorakhpur district. It is estimated that this plant will help reduce carbon emissions by about 500 tones. In addition, several other green hydrogen initiatives are in the pipeline in Uttar Pradesh.

Read Also
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Intervenes After Woman Alleges Forced Eviction From Matrimonial Home
article-image

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: CBI Arrests HPCL Sales Officer For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe In Chandrapur
Maharashtra News: CBI Arrests HPCL Sales Officer For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe In Chandrapur
Karnataka Election Commission Confirms Ballot Papers For GBA Elections
Karnataka Election Commission Confirms Ballot Papers For GBA Elections
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Reverses Decision, Will Attend Davos Meet
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Reverses Decision, Will Attend Davos Meet
Mumbai Police EOW Launches Probe Into ₹34.75 Crore Diamond Fraud, Bollywood Actor Vivek Oberoi Named
Mumbai Police EOW Launches Probe Into ₹34.75 Crore Diamond Fraud, Bollywood Actor Vivek Oberoi Named

With this vision, the green hydrogen Policy also provides major incentives for startups. Eligible startups will receive financial assistance of up to ₹25 lakh per year for five years. The condition is that these startups must be associated with incubators of recognized academic institutions. This initiative will not only create opportunities for youth in research based entrepreneurship but will also make new technologies available to industry, while generating green jobs and strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s lead in the "National Green Hydrogen Mission".

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Govt Rolls Out Green Hydrogen Action Plan
UP Govt Rolls Out Green Hydrogen Action Plan
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Intervenes After Woman Alleges Forced Eviction From Matrimonial Home
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Intervenes After Woman Alleges Forced Eviction From Matrimonial Home
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hands Over Land Allotment Letters To Investors In YEIDA Area
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hands Over Land Allotment Letters To Investors In YEIDA Area
'A Selfish Woman Has Ruined My Family': Viral Post Of Attributed To Akhilesh Yadav’s Brother...
'A Selfish Woman Has Ruined My Family': Viral Post Of Attributed To Akhilesh Yadav’s Brother...
India Food Expo 2026 Concludes With Record Footfall, Strong Business Deals, Boosting MSME Growth In...
India Food Expo 2026 Concludes With Record Footfall, Strong Business Deals, Boosting MSME Growth In...