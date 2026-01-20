Uttar Pradesh News: Varanasi Commissioner Visits Kumbha Temple After Viral Claims On Manikarnika Ghat, Officials Dismiss Rumours | VIDEO

Varanasi Commissioner Mohit Agrawal visits the Kumbha Temple to verify facts after viral claims linked it to redevelopment work at Manikarnika Ghat | File Photo

Varanasi, Jan 19: Amid swirling controversy over alleged actions at Manikarnika Ghat, Varanasi Commissioner Mohit Agrawal personally visited the Kumbha Temple to investigate viral rumours claiming non-Hindu rituals and temple demolition. Officials clarified that the visit was to verify facts after misleading social media posts created unrest among locals.

Viral claims trigger controversy

The controversy erupted when a viral video and fake claims linked temple structures to redevelopment work at the historic Manikarnika Ghat, prompting widespread discussion and political reactions online.

#WATCH | UP | Varanasi Police Commissioner, Mohit Agarwal says," 8 FIRs have been registered in the matter where a few pictures claiming temples at Manikarnika Ghat damaged surfaced on social media. In connection with those 8 FIRs, a team of police personnel has come here for a… pic.twitter.com/gha0XdEgHf — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2026

Authorities deny any wrongdoing

Authorities found no unusual activity at the temple and appealed for calm, urging residents not to be swayed by false narratives.

AAP MP seeks action

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said he would file a case against those spreading misinformation, emphasising that falsehoods about religious sites can provoke social tension if left unchecked.

Challenge of misinformation

The incident highlights the challenges faced by administrators in tackling digital misinformation while maintaining communal harmony during sensitive heritage projects.