Uttar Pradesh News: IndiGo Flight From Delhi To Bagdogra Makes Emergency Landing At Lucknow Airport After Bomb Threat, All Passengers Safe

An IndiGo aircraft makes an emergency landing at Lucknow airport after a bomb threat was reported onboard | Representational Image

Lucknow, Jan 19: An IndiGo Airlines flight from Delhi to Bagdogra was forced to make an emergency landing at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Sunday after a bomb threat was found onboard, officials said.

Note found in aircraft lavatory

The flight, numbered 6E-6650, was diverted mid-air and landed safely at around 9.17 am after air traffic control received information about the threat. A handwritten note claiming “Bomb on the plane” was found on a tissue paper in the aircraft’s rear lavatory, prompting immediate security action.

Passengers evacuated safely

All 222 passengers, including eight infants, two pilots and five crew members, were evacuated safely, and the plane was moved to an isolation bay for a thorough inspection by bomb disposal squads and security agencies.

Threat declared hoax

Extensive security checks were carried out, and no suspicious item was found. The flight later resumed its journey to Bagdogra after authorities declared the bomb threat a hoax, with safety protocols followed throughout the operation.