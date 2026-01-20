 Uttar Pradesh News: IndiGo Flight From Delhi To Bagdogra Makes Emergency Landing At Lucknow Airport After Bomb Threat, All Passengers Safe
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh News: IndiGo Flight From Delhi To Bagdogra Makes Emergency Landing At Lucknow Airport After Bomb Threat, All Passengers Safe

Uttar Pradesh News: IndiGo Flight From Delhi To Bagdogra Makes Emergency Landing At Lucknow Airport After Bomb Threat, All Passengers Safe

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bagdogra made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport after a bomb threat note was found onboard. All 222 passengers and crew were safely evacuated. Security checks found no suspicious item, and the threat was later declared a hoax.

UP State BureauUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 01:40 AM IST
article-image
An IndiGo aircraft makes an emergency landing at Lucknow airport after a bomb threat was reported onboard | Representational Image

Lucknow, Jan 19: An IndiGo Airlines flight from Delhi to Bagdogra was forced to make an emergency landing at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Sunday after a bomb threat was found onboard, officials said.

Note found in aircraft lavatory

The flight, numbered 6E-6650, was diverted mid-air and landed safely at around 9.17 am after air traffic control received information about the threat. A handwritten note claiming “Bomb on the plane” was found on a tissue paper in the aircraft’s rear lavatory, prompting immediate security action.

Passengers evacuated safely

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Pulls Up Maharashtra Govt Over ‘Too Little’ Progress On Child And Maternal Deaths In Melghat, Seeks Roadmap
Bombay HC Pulls Up Maharashtra Govt Over ‘Too Little’ Progress On Child And Maternal Deaths In Melghat, Seeks Roadmap
Uttar Pradesh News: Varanasi Commissioner Visits Kumbha Temple After Viral Claims On Manikarnika Ghat, Officials Dismiss Rumours | VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: Varanasi Commissioner Visits Kumbha Temple After Viral Claims On Manikarnika Ghat, Officials Dismiss Rumours | VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: IndiGo Flight From Delhi To Bagdogra Makes Emergency Landing At Lucknow Airport After Bomb Threat, All Passengers Safe
Uttar Pradesh News: IndiGo Flight From Delhi To Bagdogra Makes Emergency Landing At Lucknow Airport After Bomb Threat, All Passengers Safe
PM Modi Gifts Pashmina Shawl, Royal Jhula To UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, Highlighting Cultural Diplomacy
PM Modi Gifts Pashmina Shawl, Royal Jhula To UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, Highlighting Cultural Diplomacy

All 222 passengers, including eight infants, two pilots and five crew members, were evacuated safely, and the plane was moved to an isolation bay for a thorough inspection by bomb disposal squads and security agencies.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Delegation Led By FM Suresh Khanna Arrives In Zurich For WEF Davos 2026, Targets $1...
article-image

Threat declared hoax

Extensive security checks were carried out, and no suspicious item was found. The flight later resumed its journey to Bagdogra after authorities declared the bomb threat a hoax, with safety protocols followed throughout the operation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Varanasi Commissioner Visits Kumbha Temple After Viral Claims On Manikarnika...
Uttar Pradesh News: Varanasi Commissioner Visits Kumbha Temple After Viral Claims On Manikarnika...
Uttar Pradesh News: IndiGo Flight From Delhi To Bagdogra Makes Emergency Landing At Lucknow Airport...
Uttar Pradesh News: IndiGo Flight From Delhi To Bagdogra Makes Emergency Landing At Lucknow Airport...
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders 3-Member SIT Probe Into Noida Incident
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders 3-Member SIT Probe Into Noida Incident
UP Govt Rolls Out Green Hydrogen Action Plan
UP Govt Rolls Out Green Hydrogen Action Plan
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Intervenes After Woman Alleges Forced Eviction From Matrimonial Home
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Intervenes After Woman Alleges Forced Eviction From Matrimonial Home