UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders 3-Member SIT Probe Into Noida Incident

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the recent incident in Noida and ordered the constitution of a three-member Special Investigation Team to conduct a detailed probe.

According to an official statement issued on Monday, the SIT has been formed on the chief minister’s direction and will be headed by the Additional Director General of Police, Zone Meerut. The panel will also include the Meerut divisional commissioner and the chief engineer of the Public Works Department.

The SIT has been asked to complete its inquiry within five days and submit a detailed report to the chief minister, officials said.

The incident in Noida had triggered concern at the state level following reports of administrative lapses and possible negligence. Soon after the matter came to light, senior district officials and police officers reached the spot, cordoned off the area and initiated preliminary inquiries. Local authorities have also been directed to ensure that there is no threat to public safety and that necessary preventive steps are taken.

Sources said an initial fact-finding exercise has already been carried out by the district administration, and relevant documents and on-site assessments have been shared with the SIT. The state government has instructed all concerned departments to extend full cooperation to the investigation team.

Officials said the SIT will examine the sequence of events leading to the incident, fix responsibility if any lapses are found, and recommend action against those accountable. The role of concerned departments and officials will also come under the scanner.

The incident involved the death of a young software engineer after his SUV plunged into a deep, water-filled pit dug for an under-construction project in Noida’s Sector 150 late at night. The victim, identified as 27-year-old Yuvraj Mehta, was returning home from work when his vehicle reportedly went off the road in low visibility and fell into the unbarricaded excavation site.

Police said Mehta managed to come out of the sinking vehicle and climbed onto its roof, from where he made distress calls to his family, saying he was trapped and drowning. A rescue operation was launched involving the local police, fire services and disaster response teams, but poor visibility and the depth of the pit hampered efforts. His body was recovered several hours later. The incident has triggered allegations of negligence over the absence of proper barricading, warning signs and lighting at the site, and an FIR has been registered against the builders as the probe continues.

The chief minister has emphasised that the investigation must be transparent and time-bound, and that strict action will be taken if negligence or wrongdoing is established.