 West Bengal News: TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Hails Supreme Court Verdict On Voter List Transparency
West Bengal News: TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Hails Supreme Court Verdict On Voter List Transparency

West Bengal News: TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Hails Supreme Court Verdict On Voter List Transparency

The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to make public the list of voters with logical discrepancies in SIR, a move welcomed by Trinamool Congress. TMC leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee, hailed the order as a victory for common citizens. Madhyamik admit cards will now be accepted as valid voter ID, ensuring transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
Abhishek Banerjee |

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday had welcomed the Supreme Court’s order to the Election Commission (EC) to make public the list of voters with logical discrepancies in SIR.

Addressing in a public rally TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee mentioned that the issues which were raised by TMC in public gets affirmative nod by the apex court.

“This is the victory of ‘Ma, Mati, Manush. We have defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in court and we will also defeat them in court in April. We have protested on streets, at Parliament for the sake of common people. BJP’s SIR game is over. On December 31, I went to Delhi with ten members. We conducted a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner. It was suggested that the list of logical discrepancies be published. If they had published the list, the truth would have become clear. We mentioned that BLA 2 of TMC would be present at the hearing venue, but ECI rejected it,” said Banerjee.

The TMC MP further claimed that the voting rights of the common people are being threatened.

“The Supreme Court has given ECI a firm rebuke. As far as I know, BLA 2 will also be allowed in the hearing centre,” further mentioned Banerjee.

After the order, coming out from the Supreme Court, TMC MP and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee expressing happiness stated that the court had asked to make Madhyamik admit card (class 10) as a valid document which was earlier rejected.

Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also earlier urged the poll body to publish the list of voters whose names got deleted stating ‘logical discrepancies’.

