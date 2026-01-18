'Bengal Ready To End TMC’s Maha-Jungle Raj': PM Modi At Singur Rally

PM Modi addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Singur |

With Assembly elections expected in West Bengal in March–April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp political attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during a public rally in Singur, asserting that the state was ready to bid farewell to what he termed the party’s “maha-jungle raj”.

Addressing a large gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 830 crore in Hooghly district, Modi said, “The BJP and NDA have once again stopped jungle raj in Bihar. Now West Bengal is ready to free itself from TMC’s maha-jungle raj.”

The Prime Minister accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of blocking central welfare schemes meant for youth, farmers and women. He claimed that while thousands of PM SHRI schools were being established across the country, TMC was denying children in Bengal access to quality education. “It is time to change the government to secure the future of Bengal’s youth,” he said.

Pitching for a “double-engine government”, Modi argued that states governed by the BJP were witnessing faster development through the effective implementation of central schemes. Citing the Har Ghar Jal Yojana, he said that Tripura had moved from just four out of 100 households having piped water under the previous regime to 85 out of 100 households today.

Modi also accused the TMC of encouraging lawlessness, alleging the existence of “syndicate tax”, unchecked mafia activity and protection to infiltrators for political gains. “Only the BJP can eliminate syndicate tax and curb mafia activity. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he declared.

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated development projects in Singur. On Saturday, he visited Malda, where he flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Howrah and Guwahati and announced infrastructure projects worth over Rs 3,250 crore, underlining development as a key plank of his Bengal outreach.