 PM Modi Gifts Pashmina Shawl, Royal Jhula To UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, Highlighting Cultural Diplomacy
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Gifts Pashmina Shawl, Royal Jhula To UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, Highlighting Cultural Diplomacy

PM Modi Gifts Pashmina Shawl, Royal Jhula To UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, Highlighting Cultural Diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi and presented traditional Indian gifts, including a carved wooden jhula, Pashmina shawls, and Kashmiri saffron. The leaders travelled together from the airport, highlighting strong bilateral ties. The visit aims to deepen the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 01:24 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday presented traditional Indian gifts to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he welcomed the UAE leader and his family at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. | X @narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday presented traditional Indian gifts to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he welcomed the UAE leader and his family at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

PM Modi gifted the President of UAE a royal carved wooden jhula (swing), a beautifully carved wooden swing from Gujarat that sits at the heart of many Gujarat family homes. It is hand-carved with detailed floral and traditional designs, showing skilled craftsmanship. In Gujarati culture, the jhula symbolises togetherness, conversation and bonding across generations. The gift also resonates deeply with the UAE’s declaration of 2026 as the 'Year of Family'.

PM Modi also gifted the visiting leader a Pashmina shawl in an ornate silver box. The Pashmina shawl comes from Kashmir and is made by hand from very fine wool, making it soft, light and warm. The shawl is placed in a decorative silver box made in Telangana. Together, they represent India’s rich tradition of handloom and handicraft.

A Pashmina shawl in an ornate silver box was also gifted to Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi. She was also gifted Kashmiri Saffron in an ornate silver box. Grown in the Kashmir Valley, saffron is revered for its deep crimson strands and intense aroma.

FPJ Shorts
Cathedral, Fazlani Shine As Goals Flow At MSSA U-14 Tournament
Cathedral, Fazlani Shine As Goals Flow At MSSA U-14 Tournament
Thrilling Knockout Matches Mark Dream Sports MSSA School Hockey Day
Thrilling Knockout Matches Mark Dream Sports MSSA School Hockey Day
Bombay HC Pulls Up Maharashtra Govt Over ‘Too Little’ Progress On Child And Maternal Deaths In Melghat, Seeks Roadmap
Bombay HC Pulls Up Maharashtra Govt Over ‘Too Little’ Progress On Child And Maternal Deaths In Melghat, Seeks Roadmap
Uttar Pradesh News: Varanasi Commissioner Visits Kumbha Temple After Viral Claims On Manikarnika Ghat, Officials Dismiss Rumours | VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: Varanasi Commissioner Visits Kumbha Temple After Viral Claims On Manikarnika Ghat, Officials Dismiss Rumours | VIDEO
Read Also
West Bengal News: TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Hails Supreme Court Verdict On Voter List...
article-image

Earlier, in a special gesture, Prime Minister Modi travelled to the Delhi airport and personally welcomed UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he began his third official visit to the country since assuming office.

Both leaders travelled together in the same car from the airport, showcasing their longstanding friendship and the multi-faceted partnership between the two countries. This is the UAE President's fifth visit to India over the past decade.

"Went to the airport to welcome my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. His visit illustrates the importance he attaches to a strong India-UAE friendship. Looking forward to our discussions," PM Modi posted on X.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's India visit builds on the strong momentum generated by recent high-level exchanges, including the visit of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in September 2024, and the visit of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Crown Prince of Dubai in April 2025.

Read Also
JD(U) Hints At Bigger Role For Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant
article-image

"India and the UAE share warm, close, and multi-faceted relations, underpinned by strong political, cultural, and economic ties. The two countries are among each other’s top trading and investment partners, bolstered by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Local Currency Settlement (LCS) system, and the Bilateral Investment Treaty. India and the UAE also enjoy a robust energy partnership, including long-term energy supply arrangements," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) ahead of the UAE President's visit.

"The visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to chart new frontiers for the India–UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It will also enable an exchange of views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, where India and the UAE share a high degree of convergence," it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Gifts Pashmina Shawl, Royal Jhula To UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, Highlighting...
PM Modi Gifts Pashmina Shawl, Royal Jhula To UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, Highlighting...
West Bengal News: TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Hails Supreme Court Verdict On Voter List...
West Bengal News: TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Hails Supreme Court Verdict On Voter List...
JD(U) Hints At Bigger Role For Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant
JD(U) Hints At Bigger Role For Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 19, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 19, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders 3-Member SIT Probe Into Noida Incident
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders 3-Member SIT Probe Into Noida Incident