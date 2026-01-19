UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hands Over Land Allotment Letters To Investors In YEIDA Area

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday handed over land allotment letters to India Chip Pvt. Ltd., Ascent Circuits Pvt. Ltd., and Amber Enterprises India Limited for setting up industrial units, and to Bodhisatva Charitable Trust for establishing a medical college in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area. The investors expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and shared their enthusiasm for investing in Uttar Pradesh, stating that they are receiving full support from both the state government and the authority. They noted that development work in Uttar Pradesh is progressing at a much faster pace than in other states.

Thanking the entrepreneurs, the Chief Minister interacted with them and said, “Over the past eight and a half years, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed an unprecedented industrial transformation driven by policy stability, good governance, and swift implementation.”

He said, “The state has emerged as a symbol of delivering results beyond expectations and described the present period as a golden opportunity for investment in Uttar Pradesh.”

The Chief Minister said, “The government’s ‘Industry First, Investment First’ approach has positioned Uttar Pradesh as a stable, secure, and dependable destination for global investors. Through the UP Global Investors Summit, the state has received investment proposals worth ₹45 lakh crore, of which projects worth ₹15 lakh crore have already been implemented and grounded. Proposals exceeding ₹5 lakh crore are set to be ready for ground breaking in the near future.”

Highlighting the factors attracting investors, he said, “Strong law and order, world-class infrastructure, and excellent connectivity have made Uttar Pradesh a preferred investment destination. The state has the country’s largest rail network, extensive four-lane and six-lane inter-state connectivity, and four-lane highway access to every district headquarters. About 55 percent of India’s expressways are located in Uttar Pradesh. The state also operates metro services in the highest number of cities, and the rapid rail system between Delhi and Meerut is already operational.”

The Chief Minister said, “Uttar Pradesh will soon operationalize its fifth international airport at Jewar, which will emerge as a major hub for both passenger and cargo transportation.”

He added, “The investment process in the state is being strengthened through the use of technology. A dedicated team of 118 “Udyami Mitras” is assisting investors, while the disbursement of incentives is being ensured in a timely manner. Due to fast decision-making, transparent systems, and good governance, YEIDA has developed into a highly attractive investment destination in recent years.”

Advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, private sector companies are now setting up semiconductor manufacturing units in Uttar Pradesh. Investments by companies such as HCL Foxconn–India Chip Private Limited and Ascent Circuits Private Limited will significantly boost employment opportunities for local youth.

The Chief Minister said, “The potential of the IT and electronics sector in Uttar Pradesh has expanded rapidly, and the investment by Amber Enterprises Limited will play a crucial role in this growth.” He noted that 55 percent of the mobile phones manufactured in the country are now produced in Uttar Pradesh.

Emphasizing the need for skilled manpower, the Chief Minister said, “Industries must be provided with trained human resources as per their requirements and directed the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority to actively work in this direction.” He added that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a leading state in the country in the field of labour reforms.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Showcases Ayodhya, Sonbhadra As Models Of Progress

Four companies received land allotment letters from the Chief Minister. Officials informed that India Chip Private Limited, a joint venture of HCL Foxconn, has been allotted 48 acres of land in YEIDA for semiconductor chip manufacturing, involving an investment of ₹3,706.15 crore.

Ascent Circuits Private Limited has been allotted 16 acres of land in the electronics manufacturing cluster in Sector-10, with an investment of ₹3,250 crore for manufacturing flexible PCBs and semiconductor substrates.

Amber Enterprises India Limited has been allotted 100 acres of land in Sector-08, with an investment of ₹3,532 crore, which will generate employment for more than 1,500 youth. The company will manufacture copper-clad laminates, PCB assemblies, computer electronics, and appliances.

Bodhisatva Charitable Trust has been allotted 20.50 acres of land in Sector-17A for establishing a medical college, with an investment of ₹532.18 crore.