UP CM Yogi Adityanath Showcases Ayodhya, Sonbhadra As Models Of Progress

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared example of Ayodhya and Sonbhadra during the program organized at Indira Pratishthan and said that government schemes are not just assistance, but are becoming strong base of self-reliance. Chief Minister told that ration card for food, Mission Rozgar for employment, PM SVANidhi for street vendors, PM Vishwakarma Yojana for traditional artisans have been implemented. Youths are being connected to PM Startup India and PM Standup India schemes for starting their own enterprise. For youths eligible for job and self-employment, training and opportunities are being provided through PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

CM Yogi gave example of Ayodhya and told that a Scheduled Caste family had gathered capital to build their own house. Then they got their house from Prime Minister Awas Yojana, after which family bought e-rickshaw with saved capital. Today their family's son is earning about one thousand rupees daily and entire family has become economically self-reliant. Meanwhile in Sonbhadra, after getting housing a woman beneficiary started dairy with remaining money. Made additional income source and strengthened family's economic condition along with husband.

Chief Minister said that along with Prime Minister Awas Yojana, toilet, electricity connection, Ujjwala gas and Ayushman card like facilities are also being provided, due to which complete self-reliance goal is being fulfilled. Chief Minister expressed gratitude towards PM Modi and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and said that with government's resolve every needy's head has permanent roof and every youth's hand has employment ensured. Uttar Pradesh is being made self-reliant.