UP CM Yogi Adityanath Transfers ₹2,094 Cr To 2.09 Lakh PMAY(U) Beneficiaries

Lucknow: Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transferred the first installment amount to the accounts of 2 lakh 9 thousand 421 approved beneficiaries of Uttar Pradesh. In the program organized at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the capital, the Chief Minister described it as a historic step for the poor, middle class and urban needy. The Chief Minister directed the officers to appoint nodal officers in municipal bodies to ensure that there is no irregularity at any level with any beneficiary, construction material is available on time and at appropriate rates, and installments are released on time.

CM Yogi said that Swachh Bharat Mission has brought a revolution. People have now started living with cleanliness. Government removed mafia and you removed dirt, from this Uttar Pradesh progressed. Today 2,094 crore 21 lakh rupees have been sent directly to the accounts of beneficiaries. Each beneficiary will get one lakh rupees as first installment. Second installment of one lakh rupees on completion of 75 percent construction and final installment of 50 thousand rupees will be given. In this way, each family will get total assistance of two and a half lakh rupees.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, so far four crore people would have taken bath in the holy Triveni of Mother Ganga, Mother Yamuna and Mother Saraswati in Prayagraj. Along with this, crores of devotees have taken holy bath at pilgrimage sites like Ayodhya, Kashi and Garhmukteshwar. Getting the first installment of housing scheme on such a holy occasion is a special gift for the beneficiaries. While congratulating all the beneficiaries, the Chief Minister appealed to them to write a thank you letter to the Prime Minister and expressed confidence that by completing the housing construction in a time-bound manner, the state will be made more strong and self-reliant.

The Chief Minister said that the districts with the highest number of beneficiaries include Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Pratapgarh, Aligarh, Bijnor, Kushinagar, Prayagraj, Ayodhya and Maharajganj. He said that in the last nearly nine years, more than 60 lakh families have been given housing benefit in rural and urban areas of the state and with the addition of more than 2 lakh families today, this number has reached 62 lakh. For the first time after independence, dream of own permanent house has been fulfilled for such a large number of families.

The Chief Minister said that this achievement is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and leadership. Between 2017 and 2025, 17 lakh 66 thousand urban families were given housing and today this number has increased to 19 lakh 75 thousand. Housing is not just a roof, but the foundation of self-reliance. Along with housing, facilities like toilet, electricity connection, Ujjwala gas, Ayushman card are being provided. Citing examples of Ayodhya and Sonbhadra, he told how after getting housing, families started e-rickshaw, dairy etc. works and achieved economic self-reliance.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that we have been hearing since childhood - roti, kapda aur makaan. PM Modi has provided these three facilities to every poor. Ration card for roti, every poor is being connected to employment for clothes and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for house.

The program was addressed virtually by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. On this occasion, state Urban Development Minister A.K. Sharma, Minister of State Rakesh Kumar Rathore, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Rajya Sabha member Brijlal, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Seth, MLA Dr. Neeraj Bora, MLA Yogesh Shukla, Legislative Council member Engineer Avnish Kumar Singh along with large number of public representatives, officers and beneficiaries were present.