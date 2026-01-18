Yogi Adityanath Launches UP HealthTech Conclave 1.0 In Lucknow |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the UP HealthTech Conclave 1.0 in the state capital, Lucknow, on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, he stated, “Uttar Pradesh is not merely a state with a population of 25 crore, but has also emerged as the country’s largest hub for addressing the nation's and neighboring states' healthcare needs. With unwavering commitment, the government is working to transform Uttar Pradesh into a national and global center for medical technology, healthcare innovation, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.”

He added, “Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has witnessed a historic transformation in the healthcare sector over the past eight and a half years, progress that is now clearly visible on the ground.”

The Chief Minister emphasized that Uttar Pradesh, as India’s largest healthcare consumer market, shoulders the responsibility of meeting the health needs of more than 35 crore people.

He added, “Over the last eight and a half years, the state has achieved reforms in the health sector that were once considered unimaginable. Prior to 2017, Uttar Pradesh had only 40 medical colleges, both in the government and private sectors. Today, the number of fully functional medical colleges has risen to 81. In addition, two AIIMS, more than 100 district hospitals, hundreds of Community Health Centers (CHCs) and Primary Health Centers (PHCs), along with an extensive network of Health and Wellness Centers, have been established.”

These facilities are delivering free and accessible healthcare services even in the most remote rural areas. The government’s focus, he said, has not been limited to constructing infrastructure, but to building a system that ensures dignified and quality healthcare for the person standing at the last rung.

Referring to the impact of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the Chief Minister noted that earlier, a serious illness in a poor household often pushed the entire family into fear and financial distress, with many forced to abandon treatment due to lack of resources.

Today, Ayushman Golden Cards have been issued to 5.5 crore families in Uttar Pradesh, enabling free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh per family. Families who could not be covered under the central scheme are being supported through the Mukyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana. He described the Ayushman Card as an added shield of security, ensuring free and non-discriminatory treatment across medical colleges, district hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, and Health and Wellness Centers throughout the state.

The Chief Minister further stated that sustained reforms in the health sector have led to significant improvements in maternal and infant mortality rates, with institutional deliveries now matching the national average. Several districts have achieved complete control over tuberculosis.

He added, “Once severely affected by vector-borne diseases, Uttar Pradesh has also made remarkable progress in disease control. Diseases such as encephalitis, dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and kala-azar used to spread rapidly during the monsoon. Encephalitis alone claimed nearly 50,000 innocent lives over four decades. In 2017, the government launched a focused and time-bound campaign based on early identification, localized treatment, and strict accountability. Within two years, encephalitis was brought under control, and the state is now recording zero deaths from the disease. Effective control has also been achieved over dengue, malaria, kala-azar, and chikungunya.”

Highlighting the roadmap ahead, the Chief Minister said, “The next objective is to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'ease of living,' which calls for extensive use of technology.”

He stressed that health screening should begin at the village level to prevent patients from having to travel 40–50 kilometers unnecessarily. Health and Wellness Centers should be empowered to assess the level of care required by patients through teleconsultation, telemedicine, and AI-based screening, ensuring timely and efficient treatment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the Medical Device Park in the Yamuna Authority region and the Bulk Drug Pharma Park in Lalitpur are being developed on a war footing. The objective, he said, is not merely to achieve self-reliance for India, but to progress from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Make for the World.’

Recalling lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister noted that global crises often expose monopolistic tendencies, making it imperative for both the nation and the state to become self-reliant in healthcare and medical technology.

Referring to India’s ancient knowledge traditions, he cited the legacy of Takshashila University and Vaidya Jivaka, highlighting the belief that “Naasti Moolamanoushadham”, there is no plant without medicinal value and “Ayogya: Purusho Naasti”, no individual is incapable; what is needed is the right facilitator.

He emphasized that the government’s policies are playing this facilitative role today by creating opportunities for youth, startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

Inviting investors and industrialists from India and across the globe, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Uttar Pradesh offers world-class infrastructure, a secure and investor-friendly environment, and a robust single-window clearance system.”

The government, he assured, is committed to ensuring time-bound approvals and support at every stage. Expressing confidence, he said Uttar Pradesh has the potential to emerge as a leading national and global hub for medical technology, healthcare services, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister of State for Health Mayankeshwar Singh, Secretary to the Government of India Manoj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Medical) Amit Ghosh, Drug Controller General of India Rajiv Raghuvanshi, and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

During the programme, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the UP-IMRAS (Integrated Medical Research Application System) software by pressing a remote button. This advanced integrated digital platform has been developed to simplify, streamline, and bring transparency to research related to clinical trials, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices. The platform enables researchers to submit all proposals, applications, and permissions online, while the entire process of review, approval, and monitoring by the Institutional Ethics Committee (IEC) will also be conducted digitally. This will significantly reduce timelines while enhancing transparency and accountability.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also released a book containing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the Institutional Ethics Committee. The publication compiles detailed SOPs for 22 distinct procedures, ensuring uniformity, ethical compliance, and quality across clinical trials and related research processes. It was stated that this initiative represents the first organized effort of its kind not only in Uttar Pradesh but globally, marking a significant step toward strengthening the state’s international standing in medical research and health technology.