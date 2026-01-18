 India Food Expo 2026 Concludes With Record Footfall, Strong Business Deals, Boosting MSME Growth In Food Sector
The 10th India Food Expo 2026, organised by the Indian Industries Association, concluded with record participation and strong business outcomes. The three-day event attracted 8,000–10,000 visitors and saw robust B2B engagement, advance inquiries and on-the-spot bookings. Organisers said the Expo strengthened Uttar Pradesh’s food processing ecosystem while offering MSMEs market access.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Lucknow: The 10th edition of India Food Expo 2026, organised by the Indian Industries Association (IIA), concluded on Saturday with record participation and strong business outcomes, emerging as a landmark platform for MSME-driven growth in the food and allied sectors.

Strong Business Response

Held over three days, the Expo drew an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 quality visitors, including entrepreneurs, buyers, professionals and representatives of industry bodies, institutions and social organisations. The event recorded strong B2B engagement, advance business inquiries and on-the-spot bookings, reflecting growing confidence in Uttar Pradesh’s food processing ecosystem.

IIA said the Expo delivered a comprehensive one-roof platform combining business networking, knowledge sessions, innovation showcases and market linkages across the food value chain. Organisers described the 10th edition as the most successful so far, positioning India Food Expo as a benchmark event for MSMEs in the food sector.

On the concluding day, IIA President Dinesh Goyal, along with Senior Vice President Alok Agarwal, IFX-26 Chairman Chetan Deo Bhalla and Co-Chairman Vikas Khanna, outlined the association’s long-term roadmap aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and India’s journey towards a USD 8 trillion economy.

They reiterated IIA’s commitment to strengthening MSMEs through improved market access, technology adoption, skilling initiatives and closer policy integration, with a special focus on food processing and allied industries.

Panel Discussion Highlight

According to the organisers, exhibitors reported high satisfaction due to focused business footfall, trend-based inquiries, advance orders and meaningful interactions with buyers, consultants, collaborators and government officials. Several participants confirmed business leads and partnership discussions during the event.

A major highlight of the Expo was the Food and Beverage technical panel discussion, moderated by Anandi Agarwal, Chairperson of the Women Entrepreneur Cell, IIA.

The discussion focused on the full lifecycle of a food and beverage enterprise, covering ideation, branding, consulting support, investment readiness, early-stage challenges, scaling strategies and emerging trends in the sector.

Government Support

The valedictory function was attended by Asim Arun, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare, Scheduled Castes and Tribal Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh, as Chief Guest, and Manoj Kumar Singh, former IAS officer and CEO of the State Transformation Commission, Uttar Pradesh, as Guest of Honour.

article-image

Addressing the gathering, Asim Arun said platforms like India Food Expo complement the state government’s focused initiatives to promote food processing, including infrastructure development, MSME incentives, ODOP-based value addition, skill development and market linkage support. He appreciated IIA’s role in translating government policies into on-ground industrial growth, particularly for small and medium enterprises.

Manoj Kumar Singh said the Expo aligns closely with Uttar Pradesh’s long-term economic transformation roadmap. He added that industry-led platforms play a crucial role in strengthening supply chains, encouraging private investment and accelerating inclusive growth in the state.

With strong government backing, rising industry participation and a clear MSME-centric vision, India Food Expo 2026 has reinforced IIA’s leadership role in shaping the future of India’s food sector.

