UP Sees First Fund Transfer Under PM Awas Yojana 2.0 |

Lucknow: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar virtually participated in a programme at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on the occasion of the transfer of the first instalment of funds to the accounts of over two lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0 in Uttar Pradesh. He termed the initiative a significant step towards realising the dream of home ownership for the poor and middle class.

The Union Minister said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has carved out a new identity by ensuring basic amenities such as housing, tap water, toilets, LPG connections and insurance coverage.”

He reiterated that the government’s campaign will continue until every homeless family is provided with a permanent roof.

Highlighting the achievements of the state, the Union Minister said, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given Uttar Pradesh a new direction and identity. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, families are receiving health cover of up to ₹5 lakh, while the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has fulfilled the dream of owning a home for millions.”

He noted that a key achievement of the housing scheme is that most houses have been allotted in the name of women or under joint ownership, strengthening women’s empowerment and independence.

Addressing the programme, Urban Development Minister A.K. Sharma said, “Urban local bodies play a crucial role in the journey from ‘Swachh Bharat’ to ‘Viksit Bharat’ under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.”

He said that Lucknow securing third place in Swachh Survekshan, Ghaziabad being counted among the world’s top 50 cleanest cities, and several cities receiving national awards reflect the state’s transformation. He added that model projects such as the Rashtra Prerna Sthal and Shivalik Park have been developed by clearing massive garbage dumps, showcasing sustainable urban development.

The first installment of funds has been transferred today to the accounts of 8,937 beneficiaries in Ghaziabad, 4,521 in Badaun, 5,581 in Bijnor, 8,693 in Bareilly, 5,382 in Aligarh, 3,828 in Agra, 3,236 in Farrukhabad, 3,567 in Bulandshahr, 4,142 in Deoria, 4,697 in Ayodhya, 7,142 in Gorakhpur, 6,231 in Kushinagar, 5,100 in Lakhimpur Kheri, 8,568 in Lucknow, 4,053 in Maharajganj, 4,366 in Mathura, 3,494 in Mau, 2,027 in Mirzapur, 3,827 in Moradabad, 7,214 in Pratapgarh, 5,023 in Prayagraj, 3,140 in Unnao, and 3,294 in Varanasi.